A 106-loss laughingstock a year ago, the Royals find themselves in a push to make the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals were a 106-loss laughingstock a year ago. But some smart trades and savvy free-agent signings, coupled with the growth of young stars such as Bobby Witt Jr., have the Royals in playoff contention with 35 games to go in the regular season. They had a day off Thursday, which they began 2 1/2 games out of first place in the AL Central but a full three games up on the Red Sox for the last wild-card berth. Their next 20 games won’t be easy. Beginning with Friday night against the Phillies, all of them are against teams that currently hold a playoff spot, and all but three are against division leaders.

