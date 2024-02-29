5 Gonzaga senior starters in double figures, No. 16 Bulldog women top Portland, win streak at 23

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 19 points to lead all five senior starters in double figures as No. 16 Gonzaga completed a perfect West Coast Conference schedule with a 90-40 win over Portland, giving the Bulldogs a 23-game winning streak. The Bulldogs scored the first 15 points of the game, virtually assuring they would run their home winning streak to 34, but they took out the doubt with a 12-0 run to close the second quarter for a 43-20 lead at the half. They also scored 22 straight to close the third quarter. The Truong twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne, had 18 and 11 points, respectively, for Gonzaga. Yvonne Ejim added 17 points and Eliza Hollingsworth had 10 with 10 rebounds. Emme Shearer had 13 points to lead the Pilots

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.