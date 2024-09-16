49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will miss a couple of weeks with a calf injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers offense was dealt another blow with star receiver Deebo Samuel getting sidelined by a strained calf. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel got hurt in the closing minutes of Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will likely miss “a couple of weeks.” The injury to Samuel comes days after All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve with a sore calf and Achilles tendinitis. That leaves San Francisco without two of its top three players last season in terms of touchdowns and yards from scrimmage.

