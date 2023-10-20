49ers QB Brock Purdy looks to bounce back from his first regular-season loss as a pro

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy finds himself in an usual spot. For the first time in his short NFL career, Purdy will need to bounce back from a poor performance and a loss when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Minnesota Vikings. Purdy had won his first 10 career regular-season starts before struggling last week in a 19-17 loss at Cleveland. He said it was tough to deal with the defeat for a couple of days, but once the team returned to practice on Thursday it was easy to move on to the game against the Vikings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.