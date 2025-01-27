41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez signs minor league deal with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to spring training. The 41-year-old Chavez was 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA in 46 games last season for Atlanta. He has a 51-65 record with a 4.25 ERA in 653 career games over 17 seasons with nine different teams. He was a World Series champion in 2021 with the Braves. He pitched for Texas from 2018-20. The Rangers also on Monday signed right-hander David Buchanan, outfielder Cody Thomas and catcher Chad Wallach to minor league deals with invitations to big league spring training.

