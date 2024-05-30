12 years later, American Olympic hurdler Lashinda Demus will get gold medal at ceremony in Paris

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
FILE - Russia's Natalya Antyukh, middle, holds the gold medal, United States' Lashinda Demus, left, the silver medal, and Czech Republic's Zuzana Hejnova the bronze medal during a ceremony for the women's 400 hurdles in the Olympic Stadium at the Summer Olympics in London, Aug. 9, 2012. Demus is to be presented in Paris this summer the gold for the race, which was stripped from Antyukh for doping. Demus, now 41 and the mother of four boys, said so much time had passed that she wasn't all that excited when she learned last year that the medal would go to her. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, FIle)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

There’s no making up for what Olympic hurdler Lashinda Demus lost on the day she finished .07 seconds behind a Russian opponent who, everyone found out later, was doping. What the American 400-meter hurdles champion will get is a great day under the Eiffel Tower where she’ll be presented with gold medal she was denied 12 years ago at the London Olympics. Demus negotiated with Olympic officials to receive the gold medal at a ceremony on August 9 at Champions Park in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics. It will be the first time the IOC has held a “reallocation” ceremony at a Summer Games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.