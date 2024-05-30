12 years later, American Olympic hurdler Lashinda Demus will get gold medal at ceremony in Paris

There’s no making up for what Olympic hurdler Lashinda Demus lost on the day she finished .07 seconds behind a Russian opponent who, everyone found out later, was doping. What the American 400-meter hurdles champion will get is a great day under the Eiffel Tower where she’ll be presented with gold medal she was denied 12 years ago at the London Olympics. Demus negotiated with Olympic officials to receive the gold medal at a ceremony on August 9 at Champions Park in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower during the Paris Olympics. It will be the first time the IOC has held a “reallocation” ceremony at a Summer Games.

