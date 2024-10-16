Woman, 3 teens suspected in shooting or killing of more than 100 deer in Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A 36-year-old woman and three 16-year-old boys are suspected in the shooting or killing of more than 100 deer within a 200-square-mile (518-square-kilometer) area in eastern Wisconsin.

The poaching occurred between the spring of 2023 and last July across Fond du Lac, Dodge and Washington counties, the Fond du Lac County sheriffs’ office said in a release.

A spotlight was used after dark to find deer in fields. The deer then were shot. The heads of some bucks with large antlers were severed. The suspects also drove around with the intent of striking deer on roadways, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Selfies” were taken with one deer that was struck and placed in the vehicle, Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt said in the release.

“They drove around to various locations with the deer still alive and suffering in the trunk or back seat and continued to produce video clips documenting their travels with the wounded deer,” he said.

Investigators also believe geese, raccoons, possums, turtles and other animals were harassed.

The suspects are from Campbellsport, the sheriff’s office said. Campbellsport is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

Charges were being referred to prosecutors.

