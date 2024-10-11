Witnesses can bear-ly believe the surprise visitor at Connecticut governor’s estate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Witnesses could bear-ly believe the surprise visitor that appeared at the Connecticut governor’s estate.

A black bear scaled the fence Saturday as human passers-by did a double-take.

“It was definitely like: ‘Is this real?’” Joanna M. Kornafel recalled Friday.

She and her family were traveling in their car near the governor’s residence in Hartford when traffic slowed, and the reason soon became clear: The bear was crossing the street.

Then, as Kornafel’s husband drove and she grabbed her phone to take photos, the animal strode up the driveway to the 19th-century estate and scrambled up the tall metal gate. She photographed the bear standing on its hind legs on the gate, with its front paws on an adjacent pillar and its snout nosing about a globe-shaped light.

The family was struck by how quickly and nimbly the bear climbed up.

“We were all in awe of the bear. And excited,” said Kornafel, explaining that her 4-year-old son had been talking about it all week.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said no one was home at the time, and the bear evidently just wandered off.

Bears have been spotted throughout Connecticut in recent years. Nearly all of the state’s 169 cities and towns reported sightings last year.

