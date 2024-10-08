Wildfire fight continues in western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters have a greater handle on two large wildfires burning in western North Dakota, some of several fires that took off in the high winds and dry conditions over the weekend, killing one man and evacuating hundreds of people from their homes.

As of 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, the 28,434-acre (11,507-hectare) Elkhorn Fire near Grassy Butte was 40% contained, and the 11,746-acre (4,753-hectare) Bear Den Fire near Mandaree was 30% contained, according to the state Department of Emergency Services.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the two fires. Two homes and numerous outbuildings have been lost. Both fires are burning in rugged Badlands terrain in North Dakota’s oilfield.

The two fires were some of six major wildfires from over the weekend in scattered areas of western North Dakota, where dry conditions and wind gusts up to nearly 80 mph (129 kph) spurred the flames. Officials believe downed power lines caused at least some of the fires.

The North Dakota Forest Service logged 33 reported fires over the weekend, amounting to 49,180 acres (19,902 hectares).

That figure does not include the large Ray, Tioga- and Alamo-area fires that merged into one. That fire’s burn perimeter is estimated at 88,000 acres (35,612 hectares), but there could be patches within that area that didn’t burn, a department spokesperson said. That fire is 99% contained. Flareups are still an issue.

Johannes Nicolaas Van Eeden, 26, of South Africa, died from critical injuries resulting from the Ray-area fire, and another person was critically injured, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning.

More than 100 people evacuated from their homes in the Arnegard and Keene areas Saturday due to fires.

Livestock losses from the fires were not immediately clear. Hundreds of power poles were damaged. Segments of two highways temporarily closed.

Officials expect the fire danger conditions to continue this fall.

