Widespread power outages, risk of tornadoes as Houston area gets pummeled again by thunderstorms

HOUSTON (AP) — Power was knocked out to nearly 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area on Thursday as southeastern Texas got pummeled by severe thunderstorms for the second time this month.

Flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple counties, with damaging winds and even tornadoes possible into the evening, the National Weather Service office in Houston said.

“Take shelter now if you’re in the path of this storm. Head to the lowest floor!” the office warned on the social platform X.

Flights were grounded at Houston’s two major airports because of the weather.

More than 870,000 customers were without electricity in and around Harris County, which contains Houston, according to poweroutage.us.

Heavy storms slammed the region during the first week of May, leading to numerous high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes.

