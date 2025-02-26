Walz won’t seek a US Senate seat, but is considering another run for Minnesota governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz won’t seek Minnesota’s open U.S. Senate seat next year and is instead considering a run for a third term as governor, the Democrat’s spokesman announced Wednesday.

“He loves his job as governor,” Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said in a written statement.

The news comes nearly two weeks after U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, announced she would not seek reelection in 2026. Walz was among a flurry of those from both major political parties said to be considering runs to fill the seat.

Other Democrats considered contenders for the seat include Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Walz rose to national prominence last year when he was tapped as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz’s office indicated he does not plan to endorse any candidate in a primary race.

Several Republicans have also expressed interest. No Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006, but the traditionally Democratic state has become increasingly competitive in recent years.

Republican Royce White, who lost to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 2024, had already said he would challenge Smith in 2026. Other potential Republican candidates circulated following Smith’s announcement included state Rep. Kristin Robbins, state Sens. Karin Housley and Julia Coleman, former state auditor candidate Ryan Wilson and attorney Chris Madel.

