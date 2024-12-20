Veteran Labour politician Peter Mandelson named UK ambassador to the US

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Friday that veteran Labour Party politician Peter Mandelson will be the U.K.’s next ambassador to Washington, a rare appointment for someone outside the diplomatic corps.

Mandelson, who served in senior posts in the governments of former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown between 1997 and 2010, is set to take up his job early next year.

“The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength,” Starmer said.

Starmer is hoping that Mandelson, who will replace Karen Pierce, will play a crucial behind-the-scenes role during President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, which formally begins on Jan. 20 after his inauguration.

Mandelson, 71, had been considered a front-runner for the job, which is seen as Britain’s most important diplomatic post.

“We face challenges in Britain but also big opportunities and it will be a privilege to work with the government to land those opportunities, both for our economy and our nation’s security, and to advance our historic alliance with the United States,” Mandelson said.

Mandelson is known as a skilled political operator and was one of the key architects of Labour’s 1997 return to power under Blair after 18 years in opposition. He served in Blair’s government from 1997 to 2001 and as business secretary under Brown from 2008 to 2010, and in between was the European Commissioner for trade.

His trade expertise is likely to prove vital in dealing with the Trump administration, which has threatened to impose tariffs on almost all imported goods.

It is rare for politicians to be appointed as U.K. ambassadors — the jobs usually go to career diplomats.

