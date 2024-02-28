US Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son facing possible felony charges in string of vehicle break-ins

DENVER (AP) — A magistrate ruled Wednesday that the oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert could be released from jail a day after the 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts.

The decision came as Tyler Jay Boebert appeared in court briefly by video from jail, wearing a black-and-white striped uniform. Boebert’s lawyer, Peyton Miller, told Magistrate Jill McConaughy that prosecutors had agreed to allow him to be released without paying any money and McConaughy agreed to allow that.

Police in the small western Colorado city of Rifle announced Tuesday that Tyler Boebert was arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts and was facing possible felony charges of criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims and conspiracy to commit a felony. He also faces over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses, the police department said in a statement.

Jail records say other allegations he was arrested on include theft of less than $300, criminal possession of a financial device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police have not described what Tyler Boebert is accused of doing. They said the investigation was ongoing and would not release any other information at this time.

This image provided by the City of Rifle Police Department shows Tyler Jay Boebert, arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 and facing possible felony charges of criminal possession of identification documents involving multiple victims and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Rifle Police Department said in a statement. The oldest son of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a Colorado jail on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with a recent string of vehicle break-ins and property thefts. (City of Rifle Police Department via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

However, during the court hearing, a prosecutor who was not identified said that the case involved car break-ins and the theft and use of credit cards allegedly committed with some juveniles.

Miller is a lawyer for the state public defender’s office which does not comment on its cases to the media. She did not address the allegations during the court hearing.

In a statement, Lauren Boebert said she loved her son, whom she said “has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for” but should also be held accountable like anyone else.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him,” she said.

Lauren Boebert, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, used to live in a town near Rifle, a city of about 10,000 people in western Colorado, but switched districts in December, escaping a tough reelection bid.

Earlier this month, she obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family’s home without permission. It was the latest in a series of flare-ups between her and Jayson Boebert. In seeking the order, she cited the family turmoil as another reason for her move to Windsor in her new district.

