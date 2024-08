US Rep. Andy Ogles defeats GOP primary foe in Nashville-area seat and moves on to November matchup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles has defeated a well-funded Republican primary challenger to advance to a November matchup for a second term representing part of left-leaning Nashville and several conservative counties in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.

Ogles leveraged an endorsement from former President Donald Trump to win against Nashville council member Courtney Johnston, who had received campaign checks from prominent Republicans including former U.S. Sens. Bill Frist and Bob Corker and former Gov. Bill Haslam.

Ogles will face Democrat Maryam Abolfazli, who ran unopposed in her party’s primary, in the fall.

Ogles, a member of the conservative U.S. House Freedom Caucus, relied on outside help from Americans for Prosperity, the Koch family’s well-heeled free-market group that once employed him as its state director. One of his state’s senators, Bill Hagerty, and several Tennessee GOP colleagues in the House endorsed him. He received campaign donations from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Ogles filed articles to impeach President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and filed new articles to impeach Harris after she became the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. He was among the Republicans who prolonged the race for House speaker by voting against Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California 11 times before eventually supporting him, and he later voted against the effort to oust McCarthy.

FILE - Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks during the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Tennessee primary on Thursday, Aug. 1, will determine the Democratic challenger facing off against Blackburn as she runs for a second six-year term. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Morry Gash

He advanced despite several controversies, including ones that led to him apologizing for misstating his academic credentials and facing an ethics complaint over his personal and campaign finances.

Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and will face off against Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn in November, pitting a survivor of a Republican-led expulsion effort over a gun control protest against a close ally of former President Donald Trump.

Johnson defeated three primary opponents, including Marquita Bradshaw, a Memphis community activist and organizer who notably won the Democratic Senate nomination in 2020 then lost to Republican Bill Hagerty by a wide margin.

Blackburn overcame a Republican primary challenge from Tres Wittum, a former Tennessee legislative staffer who placed last in the 5th Congressional District primary in 2022.

Tennessee has solely elected GOP statewide candidates for nearly two decades. Blackburn also heads into the fall campaign with a significant edge in campaign cash over any of the Democrats.

Blackburn first won the Tennessee Senate seat in 2018, defeating Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen by almost 11 percentage points.

Johnson became nationally known after Republican lawmakers tried to expel her over a gun control protest but came up a vote short despite kicking out two of her Democratic colleagues.

Last year, days after a school shooting that killed three children and three adults, Johnson joined fellow Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones as they walked to the front of the state House floor with a bullhorn. The trio joined the chants and cries for gun control legislation by protesters in the public galleries and outside of the chamber.

The trio were quickly dubbed the “Tennessee Three” as they soon faced expulsion hearings for violating House rules. Pearson and Jones, who are both Black, were expelled then later returned to office, while Johnson, who is white, was spared by one vote. Shortly after the expulsion vote, Johnson quickly noted that she avoided expulsion likely because she was white. Republicans denied race was a factor.

Blackburn headed into the primary with almost $8.8 million in cash on hand, a significant fundraising edge. Johnson had more than $2 million available after raising about $5 million since entering the race.

Ogles first won the congressional seat in 2022 after Tennessee Republicans redrew the district to include a part of left-leaning Nashville.

Leaders representing the growing city sharply criticized the redistricting, saying it diluted Nashville’s interests by dividing it into three congressional districts that include wide swaths of rural Tennessee. The concerns grew with the election of Ogles, a former mayor of Maury County two counties south of Nashville.

In the state legislature, about half of the state’s 33 Senate seats and all 99 House seats are up for election this year. Republicans currently have supermajorities in both chambers. And the incumbent U.S. House lawmakers are all seeking reelection.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.