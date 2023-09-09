US Open women’s final between Gauff and Sabalenka goes to third set

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates her win against Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has sent the U.S. Open women’s final against Aryna Sabalenka to a deciding third set.

Gauff won the second set 6-3 Saturday after Sabalenka won the first set 6-2 in 40 minutes.

Gauff, seeking her first Grand Slam title, is trying to win for the third time in her seven matches at this U.S. Open after losing the first set. The No. 6 seed rallied after slow starts against Laura Siegemund in the first round and Elise Mertens in the third round.

The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka lost a set for just the second time in this tournament. Madison Keys won the first set of their semifinal Thursday before Sabalenka rallied to win in a third-set tiebreaker.

Sabalenka is trying to win her second Grand Slam title, having started the year by winning the Australian Open in January.

