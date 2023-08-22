US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded on an island in the Bahamas for 3 days

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued a 64-year old man who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas after an aircrew spotted flares being fired near a disabled sailboat.

Crew members from a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to establish communications with the man, who was not identified by the agency.

The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued the man Friday on Cay Sal, Bahamas, the agency said in a news release.

The man was in good health, the release said.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig. “This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

