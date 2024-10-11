United Airlines adding 8 new international destinations to itinerary for next summer

United Airlines is adding eight new international destinations to its itinerary for next summer.

The airline, which said that this is its biggest international expansion ever with more than 760 weekly flights, will also be adding some new routes.

Beginning in May, travelers departing from Newark, New Jersey will be able to visit locations including Bilbao, Spain; Faro, Portugal and Palermo, Italy. In June, the airline will start offering flights from Newark to Madeira Island, Portugal and Nuuk, Greenland.

Other flights include Tokyo to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Washington, D.C. to Dakar starting in May and Tokyo to Kaohsiung, Taiwan beginning in July.

New routes to already existing destinations include Washington D.C. to Nice, France; Washington D.C. to Venice, Italy and Tokyo to Narita-Koror, Palau. The airline will also resume service to several destinations earlier in the season, including Newark to Athens, Greece in March and Newark to Dubrovnik, Croatia in May.

United said that all new flights are subject to government approval and will be available for sale on its website and app.

Last month United announced that it struck a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer satellite-based Starlink WiFi service on flights within the next several years.

The airline said that the service will be free to passengers and allow them to connect multiple devices. United said that it will begin testing the service early next year and begin offering it on some flights by later in 2025.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.