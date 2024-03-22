UN seeks $4B for aid in Syria as civilians face growing humanitarian crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian official appealed Friday for more than $4 billion in life-saving aid for more than 10 million Syrians, saying that the country’s largely forgotten crisis remains “one of the most deadly to civilians in the world.”

Adam Abdelmoula, resident coordinator in Syria for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, made the appeal days after Syria marked the 13th anniversary of the conflict that has killed nearly a half million people and left large parts of the country destroyed.

“Today, we are facing an unprecedented situation in Syria — one that we cannot afford to ignore,” Abdelmoula told reporters in Geneva. “Inaction will be costly for all of us and will inevitably lead to additional suffering.”

About 16.7 million people require some form of humanitarian assistance in Syria, an increase from 15.3 million last year, he said. Over 7 million people are internally displaced and nearly as many are refugees in other countries, including neighboring Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

Abdelmoula said the U.N. is seeking $4.07 billion to provide life-saving aid to 10.8 million Syrians.

FILE - A U.S. military vehicle drives south of the northeastern city of Qamishli, on Oct. 26. 2019 likely heading to the oil-rich Deir el-Zour area where there are oil fields, or possibly to another base nearby, as it passes by a poster showing Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The war has left 90% of Syria’s population below the poverty line as millions face cuts in food aid because of a funding shortfall. The U.N. World Food Program ended its main assistance program in the country in January.

“The Syria crisis remains one of the most deadly to civilians in the world. Hostilities continue to plague various parts of Syria and have recently seen a sharp spike, especially in the north,” Abdelmoula said.

He suggested that Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza had given cover for more military activity in parts of Syria.

“We saw the world’s attention focusing on Gaza, and that provided some kind of diversion of attention that allowed the significant escalation of hostilities in the northeast without much attention being paid to that situation by the international community,” Abdelmoula said.

He said aid to Syria is being affected by other conflicts in the world.

“We are competing with so many crises. If you look at the global picture, you have Gaza, you have Ukraine, you have Sudan, you have Afghanistan … and the list goes on and on,” he said.

“With each emerging crisis, the Syria one that is now over a decade old keeps being pushed to the back burner,” said Abdelmoula. “We are struggling to keep it in the global attention. And that is proving to be challenging every year.”

Keaten reported from Geneva.

