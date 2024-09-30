UN extends Kenya-led force to tackle gangs in Haiti, but sidelines call for UN peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Monday to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force helping to tackle gang violence in Haiti, after brushing off a call from Haiti to start talks on transforming it into a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

According to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press, China and Russia succeeded in eliminating the paragraph in the resolution that acknowledged the call by the president of Haiti’s transitional presidential council at the U.N. General Assembly “to start a discussion” on moving to a U.N. peacekeeping force.

Last Thursday’s call by Edgard Leblanc Fils was the first public announcement of support by a government official since the United States proposed a U.N. peacekeeping mission in early September as a way to secure more resources for the Kenya-led mission.

Nearly 400 Kenyan officers are now in Haiti, joined by nearly two dozen police officers and soldiers from Jamaica. The officers fall significantly short of the 2,500 pledged by various countries, including Chad, Benin, Bangladesh and Barbados for the mission. It is also seriously short of funding.

Gangs have grown in power since the July 7, 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control up to 80% of the capital, and have moved into surrounding areas. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

Leblanc told the annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly that while the current U.N.-backed mission has made some inroads, “a lot still remains to be done” and security continues to deteriorate.

He said Haitians still live in fear and cannot move around the country freely, unable to work or send their children to school without great risk.

The short resolution adopted Monday extends the Multinational Security Support mission until Oct. 2, 2025. It encourages the mission “to accelerate its deployment, and further encourages additional voluntary contributions and support for the mission.”

