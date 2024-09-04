Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, parliamentary official says

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky]

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned Wednesday, the speaker of parliament said.

Kuleba’s resignation request will be discussed by lawmakers at the next plenary meeting, Speaker of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.