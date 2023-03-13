U.S. routs Canada in WBC; Puerto Rico pitchers perfect

PHOENIX (AP) — Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the United States used a nine-run first to cruise past Canada 12-1 at the World Baseball Classic. The game was called after seven innings because of the tournament’s 10-run mercy rule. The U.S. improved to 2-1 and bounced back from an 11-5 loss to Mexico on Sunday with its best offensive performance of the tournament. Canada fell to 1-1. In Miami, José De León and three relievers combined on a perfect pitching performance as Puerto Rico routed Israel 10-0 in a matchup called after eight innings because of the mercy rule. Puerto Rico didn’t permit a baserunner, but it won’t count as a perfect game in official WBC records because the game didn’t go nine innings.

