Two Oklahoma firefighters are injured battling wildfire that prompted evacuations

MOORELAND, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma volunteer firefighters are recovering after suffering burns battling a weekend wildfire in northwest Oklahoma, officials said Monday.

Mooreland firefighters Jared Brittain and Max Clark suffered injuries on Saturday when their truck was overrun by flames, Mooreland Fire Chief Travis Case told The Associated Press.

“The wind was blowing 55 miles-per-hour,” Case said. “It just came around them.”

Both firefighters were transported to a burn unit in Oklahoma City, where Clark was treated and released. Brittain remained in critical but stable condition on Monday, Case said.

The fire scorched about 5200 acres (2104.37 hectares) in Woodward County and at one point Saturday forced about 300 people in the town of Sharon to be evacuated from their homes, said Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.

No inhabited structures were burned, and the fire was about 45% contained on Monday, Lehenbauer said.

