Two more players from South Dakota baseball plead guilty to lesser charge in rape case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Three of six South Dakota players from a baseball team made up of high school-aged players who were charged as adults last summer with rape have pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge.

Two former members of the American Legion team from Mitchell pleaded guilty Monday to being an accessory to a felony, KELO-TV reported. Another player reached the same plea deal earlier this month. All three could face up to five years in prison when they’re sentenced in August.

Three other players who were charged as adults last August still face the original counts of second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape. The have a status hearing July 1.

Meanwhile, another three players were charged in juvenile court.

According to prosecutors, the victims were 16 when they were sexually assaulted during a tournament in Rapid City last June.

The American Legion sponsors summer baseball leagues for high school-aged players throughout the U.S.

