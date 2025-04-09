Trump favorite Jon Husted launches 2026 US Senate campaign in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fledgling U.S. Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio launched a bid to retain his seat Wednesday with the backing of President Donald Trump.

The former Republican lieutenant governor has held office for just 78 days since filling the unexpired term of Vice President JD Vance. Husted is under time pressure to start a campaign because his appointment expires next year. The winner of the fall 2026 election will serve a full six-year Senate term.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Husted is doing “an incredible job” as a senator and will have the president’s “Total Endorsement.”

“Jon is a wonderful man, has ALWAYS delivered for Ohio, and will continue doing so in the U.S. Senate,” Trump wrote.

In a statement announcing the endorsement, Husted called Trump’s backing an honor and pledged to “work diligently with him and his team to secure our borders, champion innovation, restore prosperity to the heartland, and fight for common sense Ohio values.”

Ohio Democrats have not yet advanced a candidate for the coveted seat, though former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown — who lost a reelection bid in November — has said he is weighing his political future.

This is already Trump’s second endorsement in Ohio this cycle. He endorsed biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for governor back in February. It’s technically the president’s first time endorsing Husted, though he twice backed the gubernatorial ticket Husted shared with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in 2018 and again in 2022.

