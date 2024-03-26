Trial date set in August for ex-elected official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge on Tuesday tentatively set an Aug. 5 trial date for a former Las Vegas-area elected official accused of killing an investigative journalist. But she acknowledged that still more time might be needed to finish searching the slain reporter’s computers for possible evidence in the case.

Former Democratic county administrator of estates Robert Telles has pleaded not guilty to stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death in September 2022.

Telles, 47, has remained jailed since his arrest days after German’s body was found. Telles and his lawyer, Robert Draskovich, say he wants his murder trial to start as soon as possible.

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt decided two weeks ago that a March 18 date was unrealistic. She agreed with prosecutors on Tuesday that August might also be too soon, but she said it was important to have a date to work toward.

Progress in the case stalled while arguments went to the state Supreme Court about opening German’s cellphone and computers, possibly exposing confidential information that is protected from disclosure under state and federal law. Review-Journal employees are now reviewing those files, and attorneys say it might take months to finish.

German, 69, was found stabbed outside his home months after he wrote articles in 2022 that were critical of Telles and his managerial conduct while he was in elected office.

