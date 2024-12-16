Top aide to NYC mayor resigns months after prosecutors search her home and seize her phones

NEW YORK (AP) — A top aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams abruptly resigned less than three months after investigators from the Manhattan district attorney’s office took her phones and searched her house as part of one of several probes that have enveloped City Hall.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s resignation Sunday was a planned retirement, Adams’ office said in a statement. Her attorney, Arthur Aidala, is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday.

“Ingrid has not been just a friend, a confidant, and trusted advisor, but also a sister,” Adams said. “We’ve always talked about when this day would come, and while we’ve long planned for it, it is still hard to know that Ingrid won’t be right next door every day.”

Lewis-Martin’s decision to step down comes as Adams faces federal corruption charges and several members of his administration have come under investigation.

Adams himself has been charged with accepting luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals looking to buy his influence. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lewis-Martin’s phones were seized and her home was searched in late September by prosecutors in Manhattan, who, along with federal prosecutors, met her at an airport in New York as she was getting off a flight from Japan.

Hours after the search, Lewis-Martin took the extraordinary step of appearing on Aidala’s radio show to discuss the investigation, telling her attorney, “I do believe that in the end that the New York City public will see that we have not done anything illegal to the magnitude or scale that requires the federal government and the DA’s office to investigate us.”

Lewis-Martin has been one of the mayor’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, working under Adams in prominent positions throughout his political career — when he was a state senator, Brooklyn borough president and mayor. She has said she first met Adams about four decades ago, when Adams and her husband, Glenn Martin, were in the New York City police academy.

Lewis-Martin, in the statement from City Hall, said that her time alongside Adams has been an “amazing ride” but that “now, today, the time has come for me to focus on my wonderful family and myself and retire.”

“To my city: I started as a community activist and worked on many campaigns, ultimately landing at City Hall. I am a native New Yorker, and I love my city. Know that I will continue to do everything in my power to fight for this great city every day as a private citizen,” she said.

Izaguirre reported from Albany, N.Y.

