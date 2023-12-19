Thousands of lights at Chicago Botanic Garden illuminate tunnels, lilies and art

GLENCOE, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Botanic Garden is dazzling patrons and visitors from around the world with their fifth annual holiday display of light and music: Lightscape.

Clusters of multigenerational households push strollers, carry children and walk arm in arm with older relatives as they navigate the 1.3-mile (2.1-kilometer) experience in the village of Glencoe, near Chicago.

More than 22 light installations by various local and international artists light a path through established gardens that snake around the Great Basin in the core of the garden’s 385 acres.

Highlights of the experience include passing through the “Electric Ribbon Tunnel” created by Culture Creative; “Sea of Light,” created by UK artist Ithaca, which has 4,800 individually controlled balls of LED light; “Lilies,” by UK artist Jigantics, with 22 illuminated 5-foot (1.5-meter) lilies that float in and around the darkness of the Great Basin; and “Laser Lake,” projecting a rainbow of light dancing across the Great Basin.

A crowd favorite, “Winter Cathedral,” features a cathedral window arch of 100,000 lights that extends along a 110-foot (33.5-meter) tunnel at the end of your journey.

The event ends Jan. 7. To find out more visit: https://www.chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

