Third man pleads guilty in connection with threats and vandalism targeting New Hampshire journalists

BOSTON (AP) — A third man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors allege that four men were involved in a plot to vandalize the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio news director Daniel Barrick, reporter Lauren Chooljian and Chooljian’s parents in 2022 in retaliation for a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman.

Eric Labarge, 46, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was accused of soliciting others or conspiring with them to throw rocks and bricks through the journalists’ windows and spray paint threats and obscenities on their homes. He pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston to five charges including stalking and conspiracy to commit stalking and faces up to five years in prison on each charge when he is sentenced Oct. 18.

Two other men — Tucker Cockerline and Michael Waselchuck — pleaded guilty previously and are awaiting sentencing. The fourth, Keenan Saniatan, is expected to go on trial Sept. 9.

