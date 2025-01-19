The suspected shooter in a North Carolina restaurant where 1 person was killed has also died

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A chef at a restaurant in North Carolina’s capital city whom authorities suspect fatally shot a co-worker and then shot himself has died from his injuries, police announced Sunday.

George Colom Jr., 34, who was listed as the executive chef at Coquette Brasserie, had been in critical condition at a hospital after Friday morning’s shootings inside the restaurant. Police identified Colom in announcing his death. Another employee described by police as a bystander who was wounded Friday was treated and released from a hospital.

The shootings appeared to stem from a dispute, according to police. Police said on Sunday that “additional information will be released at the appropriate time.”

Jonathan Aguilar Vega, the Coquette employee who was wounded, told WRAL-TV after the shooting that he still had a bullet in his hand.

“We were having our daily meeting before the shift began. One of our employees had brought in a cake to celebrate a bartender’s birthday. She was cutting the cake, and moments later, I was shot,” said Vega, whom the station referred to as Aguilar. He said that “no one there had any reason to hate (Colom) or dislike him or have anything personal against him.”

The shooting victim who died on Friday was identified by police as Jonathan Mark Schaffer, 26. According to his LinkedIn profile, Schaffer had worked in the restaurant industry for several years and most recently with Urban Food Group, the parent company of Coquette.

“He was just a kind and beautiful soul,” Katie Carrigan said about her late manager and friend.

Colom’s father, George Colom Sr., released a family statement Saturday in which he anticipated his son’s imminent death and expressed sadness and pain for those who were shot.

“My son will soon pass away and we just want to bury our son in peace. No further questions or comments will be addressed,” the statement said.

The shootings at North Hills, a popular shopping and restaurant area in north Raleigh, restricted traffic heavily at midday Friday as police investigated what happened. Some nearby schools also were placed on lockdown after the shootings.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.