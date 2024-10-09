The Nobel prize in chemistry is being awarded in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in chemistry is being awarded Wednesday, a day after two artificial intelligence pioneers won the physics award.

The Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is set to announce the chemistry prize late morning.

Last year, the award went to three scientists for their work on quantum dots — tiny particles just a few nanometers in diameter that can release very bright colored light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.

Six days of Nobel announcements opened Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize. Two founding fathers of machine learning — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the physics prize.

The awards continue with the literature prize on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award on Oct. 14.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the award’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.