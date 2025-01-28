The Latest: White House defends Trump’s funding pause

The White House on Tuesday i s pausing federal grants and loans as President Donald Trump’s administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending. The move was defended by Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary, who made her debut in the briefing room Tuesday.

However, it has caused confusion and panic elsewhere. The funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars, at least temporarily, and cause widespread disruption in health care research, education programs and other initiatives.

Democrats were pushing back, with attorneys general announcing a lawsuit asking a federal judge to block the Republican president’s moves.

Here’s the latest:

Vance to sit down with Fox News’ Hannity

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 27, 2025, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Schiefelbein

Vice President JD Vance will sit down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday. It comes one week after Hannity sat down in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump on his second full day on the job.

The interview will be taped earlier in the day in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where Vance’s office is located, and will air at 9 p.m. Eastern.

White House confirms website for Medicaid payments is down

The website that states use to get Medicaid payments from the federal government is down, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a X social media post.

She said that states would still have their payments processed. The outage, which occurred just after the White House ordered a pause on federal grants, raises concerns that billions in Medicaid funding would be cut off.

Leavitt said “no payments have been affected” and “the portal will be back online shortly.”

Democrats begin to protest Trump nominees over federal freeze

Senate Democrats were scrambling Tuesday to respond to Trump’s federal assistance freeze, holding impromptu press conferences and media availability to get the word out about the “unconstitutionality” of what the administration was doing. Among the tactics being deployed is protesting the president’s Cabinet nominees.

Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and others voted against Transportation secretary nominee Sean Duffy on Tuesday after voting to proceed with his confirmation the day before.

“However, in light of President Trump’s disastrous and illegal order last night to freeze all federal aid, including millions for those very transportation investments, I could not support Mr. Duffy’s nomination or any of President Trump’s nominees for the duration this directive is in place,” the Delaware lawmaker wrote in a statement. “President Trump has tried to defy Congress’s constitutional appropriations role. He cannot defy our advice and consent role.”

New York AG says funding freeze already having an effect on vital programs

At a news conference announcing a lawsuit aimed at blocking the pause, Attorney General Letitia James said Head Start funding was frozen in Michigan, access to child development block grants was cut off in Maryland and at least 20 states have been unable to access Medicaid reimbursement systems, including New York.

“There is no question this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal and unconstitutional,” said James, who was joined on the call by five other Democratic state attorneys general.

James said the lawsuit, being filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, will seek a temporary restraining order to restart the flow of federal funding.

GOP chairman questions Trump about inspector general firings in a bipartisan letter

In a rare joint letter, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee requested for President Trump to provide “substantive rationale” behind his decision Friday to dismiss inspectors general for 18 offices.

The move did not provide Congress the legally required 30-day notices about the removals.

“This is a matter of public and congressional accountability and ensuring the public’s confidence in the Inspector General community, a sentiment shared more broadly by other Members of Congress,” Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Dick Durbin of Illinois wrote. “IGs are critical to rooting out waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct within the Executive Branch bureaucracy, which you have publicly made clear you are also intent on doing.”

Trump’s voters wanted the government to do less

Trump’s voters in the November election were much more likely than voters overall to say that government was doing “too many things better left to businesses and individuals,” according to AP VoteCast.

About two-thirds of his supporters said that government was too involved, whereas only about one-third said “government should do more to solve problems.”

That was not a view shared by voters overall. Slightly more than half of voters, 53%, said the government should be doing more to address issues. Only 45% said the government was doing too many things that ought to be handled by individuals.

Caroline Kennedy warns against confirming her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to lead nation’s health department

On the eve of his first confirmation hearing, she said her cousin “lacks any relevant government, financial management or medical experience” for the job.

But in a letter to the Senate committee leaders obtained by the Associated Press, Caroline Kennedy outlined personal qualities that “for me, pose even greater concern.”

The letter was first reported by The Washington Post.

Caroline Kennedy said she tries not to speak for her father, the late former president John F. Kennedy, or his brothers, Robert F. Kennedy and Edward Kennedy, but she said she believes they “would be disgusted.”

Leavitt says a White House freeze on federal aid wouldn’t affect people directly receiving aid

But during her White House press briefing, she was much less clear about what will happen to those who get indirect aid — through their states, other organizations or many other ways.

And while Leavitt said beneficiaries of programs like Social Security and Medicare would not be affected, she did not say Medicaid wouldn’t be affected.

Pressed on Medicaid payments being cut off to individuals, Leavitt said “I’ll check back on that.”

The White House subsequently said Medicaid wouldn’t be affected.

House Democratic leader to hold ‘emergency’ meeting on Trump funding freeze

In a letter to House Democrats on Tuesday, Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted the Trump administration’s federal assistance freeze as “ripping off hardworking Americans.”

“The Republican Rip Off will raise the cost of living for the working class, while hurting children, seniors, veterans, first responders, houses of worship and everyday Americans in need,” the New York lawmaker wrote. He added that Democrats will hold an emergency caucus meeting Wednesday to discuss a “comprehensive three-pronged counteroffensive.”

New White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has wrapped up her first briefing

Leavitt took questions from reporters for nearly 50 minutes and repeatedly defended President Donald Trump on scores of issues — including immigration crackdowns and a freezing of federal funding for a bevy of programs.

She noted that, at 27, she’s the youngest-ever press secretary and said she’d been in the Oval Office speaking to Trump just before the briefing.

Leavitt was at time cautious, saying she “didn’t want to get ahead” of Trump. She also swiped at former President Joe Biden, saying he might have been sleeping upstairs at the White House as inflation rose in recent years.

The drones over New Jersey were ‘authorized’ and ‘not the enemy,’ Trump administration says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered an update from Trump during a briefing Tuesday, saying the Federal Aviation Administration approved the flights, which captured the public’s attention over a month ago.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons,” Leavitt said. “Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones.

She added: “It got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.” She said the news came directly from the president.

The drones led to widespread curiosity as well as some confusion and worry last month. State and Biden administration officials had said there was no evidence of anything nefarious with the sightings.

Trump had said the “government knows” what was happening with the drones. He said at the time, “I can’t imagine it’s the enemy because if it’s the enemy they’d blast it out.”

Meals on Wheels says the confusion over the federal aid pause puts its programs at risk

“The lack of clarity and uncertainty right now is creating chaos for local Meals on Wheels providers not knowing whether they’re going to be reimbursed for meals served today, tomorrow, who knows how long this could go on,” spokeswoman Jenny Young wrote in an email. “Which unfortunately means seniors may panic not knowing where their next meals will come from.”

The main funding for Meals on Wheels, which feeds more than 2 million seniors annually, and other senior nutrition programs is a grant distributed by the federal Administration on Aging to state governments that then send the money to individual providers.

“We need clarity now,” Young added.

State health departments are scrambling to understand effects of the Trump administration’s grant-funding memo

Spokespeople for South Carolina, Maine and Washington’s agencies said they’re still trying to determine how the federal document will affect them, including their funding.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement that she was “deeply concerned” by the directive, which she added is “causing entirely needless chaos and confusion across Maine and the nation that will turn into real and serious harm if it continues.”

Senate Republicans are mostly offering little resistance to Trump’s pause on federal grants and loans

But they acknowledged it was a test of his power over Congressionally-approved programs and could affect their states.

Many GOP senators emphasized that the freeze was so far temporary and that they were trying to find out more about how far it would reach. Others said it was the right move.

“It makes sense to me,” said Sen. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana.

Still, some cautioned that backlash could grow if the freeze is prolonged or if it affects programs like disaster aid.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican whose state of North Carolina is recovering from tropical storms, said, “I can’t imagine that the president would knowingly cut off housing assistance for people displaced from their homes so we’ve just got to sort through it and see how they ultimately implement it.”

Trump White House adds seats for ‘new media voices’ in the briefing room

During her first media briefing Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was opening up seats beside her podium, which had traditionally been occupied by administration staff, to “new media voices.”

Two of those seats were occupied Tuesday by Axios and Breitbart, a conservative news outlet.

Other traditional assigned seating in the room wasn’t changed.

Leavitt said more Americans are getting their news from nontraditional new sources, rather than legacy outlets who already have briefing room seats.

“I take great pride in opening up this room to new media voices,” she said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt started the first news briefing of the new Trump presidency

She began by going through the recent arrests of unauthorized immigrants.

Dressed in a magenta pantsuit with a cross necklace, Leavitt went on Tuesday through the administration’s actions since Trump returned to the presidency last week. She said reporters have “access to the most transparent and accessible president in American history.”

Leavitt said the White House will talk much more broadly to new media outlets and will accept applications from podcasters and social media influencers to be in the briefing room. Leavitt also said people who lost their White House press passes during Joe Biden’s presidency will have their access returned.

The first question went to Mike Allen of Axios.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Trump has invited him to the White House on Feb. 4

This will make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to visit Washington in Trump’s second term.

The visit comes as the United States is pressuring Israel and Hamas to continue a ceasefire that has paused a devastating 15-month war in Gaza.

CNN’s Jim Acosta, an irritant to Trump, says he’s quitting rather than take a late-night time slot

Acosta announced his departure Tuesday at the end of his one-hour morning show on the network, telling viewers: “Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear.”

He didn’t specifically tie those sentiments to President Trump, but the implication was clear. CNN says its decision to move Acosta out of the daylight and into a time slot to begin at midnight Eastern time had nothing to do with politics.

Less than a half hour before Acosta’s announcement, Trump posted on social media that rumors that the anchor was leaving were good news. “Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up,” Trump said on Truth Social.

CNN announced last week — Trump’s first week back in office — that it was shuffling its daytime lineup to move Wolf Blitzer into Acosta’s 10 a.m. ET time slot, paired with Pamela Brown. The network said it had offered Acosta a job at midnight and would move him to Los Angeles, where his show would air at 9 p.m., and also simulcast the program on CNN International.

But Acosta, who has been at CNN for 18 years, said Tuesday he had turned that down.

▶ Read more about Jim Acosta’s departure from CNN

Sean Duffy is confirmed by the Senate to lead the Transportation Department

It gives him a key role in helping President Donald Trump cut regulations and fix the nation’s infrastructure.

The former Wisconsin congressman has promised safer Boeing planes, less regulation and help for U.S. companies developing self-driving cars — while not giving any breaks to Elon Musk, a key player in that technology.

Duffy, a 53-year-old former reality TV star, was approved with bipartisan support on a 77-22 vote in the Senate.

He takes over the Department of Transportation at a crucial time at the agency, a massive employer of more than 55,000 that spends tens of billions of dollars annually, oversees the nation’s highways, railroads and airspace and sets safety standards for trains, cars and trucks.

▶ Read more about Sean Duffy

West Virginia’s GOP governor says Trump’s funding pause ‘generally is correct’

As of midday Tuesday, West Virginia Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey said he didn’t yet have much insight into how the White House freeze on federal grants and loans would affect the state or its residents. Almost half of the state’s annual budget is made up of federal funds.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to try to unpack that and talk with the Trump administration about that,” he said.

He then on to say “President Trump is going to be an amazing president.”

“Look, I do think what President Trump is trying to do generally is correct,” he said. “The federal government and quite frankly, the state government, has operated way beyond its means. Right? So you finally have leadership in Washington, you have leadership here in Charleston. I’m going to work just like President Trump to tackle the issues and be transparent.”

Will billions for Medicaid be halted?

Medicaid is notably not exempt from a White House directive to pause all federal grants and loans by the end of day Tuesday. Medicare and Social Security, however, were spared in the memo.

The U.S. Health and Human Services agency doles out over a half trillion dollars to states in a joint partnership to run Medicaid, the nation’s health care coverage for about 80 million of the poorest of Americans, including millions of children.

A spokesman for Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said the state’s agencies have reported issues accessing the website used to request disbursement for Medicaid payments.

HHS did not immediately respond to questions about the spending freeze and whether Medicaid payments would continue.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.