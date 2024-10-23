The Latest: Trump targets his base and Harris goes after moderates as early voting numbers rise

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are embracing wildly different strategies to energize the coalitions they need to win as the campaigns enter their final sprint.

Harris says Trump wants a military that would be loyal to him above all, not to the American people

Her comments Wednesday come after Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly said Trump wanted military generals like Adolf Hilter’s.

“Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals,” Kelly recalled asking Trump in an interview in The Atlantic. To which the former president responded, “Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.”

Harris said the comments were shocking unacceptable and were a window “into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best, the people who have worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and situation room.”

Trump will be heading back to Georgia as he tries to lock down support in the battleground state

Trump has two events Wednesday including a “Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall” with the state’s Lt. Gov. Burt Jones at Christ Chapel in Zebulon, Georgia. He’ll then hold a rally in Duluth on Wednesday evening.

Last month, a special prosecutor announced he decided not to pursue charges against Jones over efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in the state.

Jones was one of 16 state Republicans who met at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020 to sign a certificate stating Trump had won Georgia and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Democrat Joe Biden had been declared the state’s winner.

Efforts by Russia, Iran and China to sway US voters may escalate, new Microsoft report says

Foreign adversaries have shown continued determination to influence the U.S. election –- and there are signs their activity will intensify as Election Day nears, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.

Russian operatives are doubling down on fake videos to smear Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, while Chinese-linked social media campaigns are maligning down-ballot candidates who are critical of China, the company’s threat intelligence arm says.

Meanwhile, Iranian actors who allegedly sent emails aimed at intimidating U.S. voters in 2020 have been surveying election-related websites and major media outlets, raising concerns they could be preparing for another scheme this year, the tech giant said.

The report serves as a warning – building on others from U.S. intelligence officials – that as the nation enters this critical final stretch and begins counting ballots, the worst influence efforts may be yet to come. U.S. officials say they remain confident that election infrastructure is secure enough to withstand any attacks from American adversaries. Still, in a tight election, foreign efforts to influence voters are raising concern.

Biden’s national security adviser mum on interest in serving Harris

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is keeping his cards close to the vest on whether he’d be up for serving in a potential Kamala Harris administration.

“I really, unfortunately, have no comment on my future,” said Sullivan, a key architect of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, when asked about the prospects of him serving in a future Democratic administration at a Brookings Institution forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Sullivan, 47, has served as a key adviser to Biden, Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. His wife is Maggie Goodlander, a former Justice Department official in the Biden administration. Goodlander is running for the House seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.

Wisconsin sees high turnout on the first day of in-person absentee voting

At least 97,000 people in Wisconsin cast absentee ballots in person on the first day they could, leading to long waits at some polling sites that were made worse by an overwhelmed computer system that clerks use to process ballots.

Republicans and Democrats have been pushing voters to cast ballots early, leading to the surge and reports of people waiting in line for hours at clerks’ offices and other polling places around the state Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Wednesday that 97,436 people voted in-person on Tuesday. That is up from 79,774 who cast ballots on opening day of in-person voting in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that year, in-person voting numbers were down while absentee voting by mail was higher.

Trump says he plans to vote early in this year’s presidential election

The former president has long denigrated early voting and vote-by-mail as part of his longstanding practice of casting doubt on the security of elections. He told Fox News Radio on Wednesday that he’s “very mixed on it.”

But he also says he’s pleased by reports that large numbers of Republicans are submitting their ballots before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Trump is registered to vote in Florida.

Donald Trump is making more false claims that Kamala Harris isn’t campaigning

Speaking on Fox News Radio on Wednesday, Trump claimed the Democratic vice president is taking Wednesday and Thursday off.

She isn’t. Harris is visiting a Philadelphia deli Wednesday to thank supporters before attending a CNN town hall in the evening. On Thursday, she goes to Atlanta to hold a rally with former President Barack Obama and rock star Bruce Springsteen.

Trump this week called Harris “lazy as hell” and claims he’s campaigning harder than she is.

Harris’ town hall Wednesday night takes the place of a second debate she offered to do with Trump. The former president and Republican nominee rejected that offer. He’ll be in the Atlanta area this evening at an event hosted by the pro-Trump Turning Point Action group.

Gov. Tim Walz, his wife Gwen and son Gus went to a polling place in St. Paul to cast their ballots early

It’s the first time voting for Gus, who just turned 18.

“I’m excited about it,” Walz told reporters Wednesday on his way in to the Ramsey County Elections office.

Minnesota started early in-person voting Sept. 20 but the governor has been on the campaign trail most of the time since Vice President Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate.

Tim and Gwen Walz also voted early at the same office in 2022.

Kamala Harris will visit a Philadelphia deli to thank volunteers on Wednesday

Driving up turnout in the city is critical for her chances in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state.

Harris is visiting Pennsylvania for a CNN town hall in nearby Delaware County, where she’ll take questions from undecided voters. Her campaign said the town hall was arranged when Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with the vice president.

Harris ad shows a Texas woman who lost baby and nearly died from sepsis amid strict abortion ban

A new series of Kamala Harris campaign ads seek to highlight increasingly perilous medical care for women since the fall of Roe v. Wade by telling the story of a Texas woman who got a life-threatening infection when she couldn’t get proper treatment after she miscarried and how she may no longer be able to have children.

In one ad, the woman identified only as Ondrea details how excited she was to have a girl only to find out that the baby wouldn’t survive after her water broke too early. She was denied an abortion and eventually went into labor.

“Immediately after her birth, I was in the worst pain of my life,” she says, as she and her husband are pictured in her living room near a framed photo of the baby’s ultrasound. She then developed sepsis, a life-threatening pregnancy complication.

The ad is part of a final push by the Democratic nominee to highlight how medical care has grown increasingly unstable for pregnant woman — including for those who never intended to end a pregnancy — since three justices appointed to the Supreme Court by then-President Donald Trump helped overturned abortion rights.

Ondrea blames Trump for her situation.

“It almost cost me my life, and it will affect me for the rest of my life,” she says in the ad.

Housing on the ballot: Harris, Trump push different plans for tackling housing affordability crisis

Millions of Americans can’t afford to buy a home or rent a suitable apartment, making housing a central issue for voters in the upcoming presidential election.

The biggest single reason homeownership is out of reach for many is there aren’t nearly enough homes for sale to balance out the market between buyers and sellers.

The shortfall, which some economists say ranges from 1 million to around 4 million homes, has for the better part of the last decade fueled bidding wars that boosted the median sales price of a previously occupied U.S. home to an all-time high of $426,900 in June.

Higher mortgage rates have also kept many home shoppers on the sidelines.

Against this backdrop, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have put out proposals they contend will make the American Dream accessible to more Americans.

Harris’ campaign has laid out a detailed roadmap of policies aimed at expanding access to affordable housing both for homebuyers and renters that includes offering first-time homebuyers up to $25,000 in down payment assistance and tax incentives for builders and federal funds for cities to speed up construction.

Trump says he’ll create tax incentives for homebuyers, cut “unnecessary” regulations on home construction and make some federal land available for residential construction, though the campaign’s platform doesn’t include any details.

Trump wanted generals like Hitler’s and said Nazi leader ‘did some good things,’ John Kelly claims

Donald Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff is warning that the Republican presidential nominee meets the definition of a fascist and that while in office, Trump suggested that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “did some good things.”

The comments from John Kelly, the retired Marine general who worked for Trump in the White House from 2017 to 2019, came in interviews with both The New York Times and The Atlantic. They build on a a growing series of warnings from former top Trump officials as the election enters its final weeks.

Kelly has long been critical of Trump and previously accused him of calling veterans killed in combat “suckers” and “losers.” Still, his new warnings came just two weeks before Election Day, as Trump seeks a second term vowing to dramatically expand his use of the military at home and suggesting he would use force to go after Americans he considers “enemies from within.”

“He commented more than once that, ‘You know, Hitler did some good things, too,’” Kelly recalled to The Times. Kelly said he would usually quash the conversation by saying “nothing (Hitler) did, you could argue, was good,” but that Trump would occasionally bring up the topic again.

In his interview with The Atlantic, Kelly recalled that when Trump raised the idea of needing “German generals,” Kelly would ask if he meant “Bismarck’s generals,” referring to Otto von Bismarck, the former chancellor of the German Reich who oversaw the unification of Germany. “Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals,” Kelly recalled asking Trump. To which the former president responded, “Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.”

Trump’s campaign denied these stories Tuesday, with Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, arguing Kelly has “beclowned himself with these debunked stories he has fabricated.”

A Supreme Court reshaped by Trump has a low profile in this presidential campaign

Conservatives already have a supermajority on the Supreme Court as a result of Donald Trump’s presidency. If Trump wins a second term, the right side of the court could retain control for several more decades.

Justices Clarence Thomas, 76, and Samuel Alito, 74, are the two oldest members of the court. Either, or both, could consider stepping down knowing Trump, a Republican, would nominate replacements who might be three decades younger.

“With President Trump and a Republican Senate, we could have a generation of conservative justices on the bench in the Supreme Court,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, recently wrote on X.

That’s exactly what worries Christina Harvey, executive director of the progressive group Stand Up America. “The real key here is Trump prevention. If Trump wins again, he could solidify right-wing control of the Supreme Court for decades,” Harvey said.

Yet the nation’s highest court has a lower profile than it did in the past two presidential campaigns. That’s despite an early summer ruling on presidential immunity that insured Trump would not have to stand trial before the Nov. 5 election on charges of interference in the 2020 election and other consequential decisions on abortion, guns, affirmative action and the environment.

Trump targets hardcore partisans, Harris goes after moderates: Inside the campaign’s final sprint

In battleground Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris warned that democracy and reproductive rights were at stake as she campaigned alongside a former Republican congresswoman.

Going to the same state the day before, Donald Trump served French fries at a closed McDonald’s.

As the 2024 presidential contest speeds to its conclusion on Nov. 5, Harris and Trump are embracing wildly different strategies to energize the coalitions they need to win. Both are making bets that will prove prescient or ill-advised.

Trump’s team has largely abandoned traditional efforts to broaden his message to target moderate voters, focusing instead on energizing his base of fiery partisans and turning out low-propensity voters — especially young men of all races — with tough talk and events aimed at getting attention online.

Harris is leaning into a more traditional all-of-the-above playbook targeting the narrow slice of undecided voters that remain, especially moderates, college-educated suburbanites, and women of all races and education. More than Trump, she’s going after Republican women who may have supported rival Nikki Haley in this year’s GOP primary and are dissatisfied with the former president.

A man accused of threatening to kill Democratic election officials will likely plead guilty

A man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill the top elections officials in Colorado and Arizona as well as judges and federal law enforcement agents is expected to plead guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Teak Ty Brockbank, 45, of Cortez, Colorado, has been jailed since his Aug. 23 arrest. Now he’s scheduled to appear in court for a change of plea hearing after previously pleading not guilty to one count of making interstate threats. His lawyer notified the court that Brockbank wanted to change his plea. In federal court, “guilty” is the only other option.

According to a detention motion, Brockbank told investigators he’s not a “vigilante” and that he hoped his posts would simply “wake people up.”

Investigators say Brockbank began to express the view that violence against public officials was necessary in late 2021 and proceeded to make multiple threats against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and former Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now the state’s governor, and the others.

Trump says the Biden administration must find out who leaked Israel’s plan for attacking Iran

Trump said the Biden administration needs to find out who leaked classified documents detailing Israel’s plans for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran, implying there are “methods” that could be used to learn who was responsible.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Trump said in an interview with radio talk show host Mark Levin. “You’ve got to find out the person that did it.”

Trump said it is easy to find the leakers, “but we don’t use methods anymore where you can do that. We give the criminals such latitude. We are not allowed to find them.”

The former president also criticized the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“I thought the leaks from the Supreme Court was just a shame,” he said. “I think that’s something that also should be found out.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejects a claim by Trump’s campaign that his Labour Party is illegally interfering in the US presidential election

A statement Tuesday night on Trump’s website announced an official complaint had been filed with the Federal Election Commission against the Labour Party and the Harris-Walz campaign for “illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections.”

The complaint referred to media reports about meetings between Labour and Democrat officials, and a now-deleted LinkedIn post in which a Labour staffer said there were “nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the U.S. in the next few weeks” to swing states.

Starmer said any party members in the U.S. were there as volunteers.

“That’s what they’ve done in previous elections, is what they’re doing in this election,” he told reporters as he traveled to Samoa for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

Starmer said the kerfuffle would not jeopardize the relationship he’s tried to build with Trump.

“I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us we established a good relationship, which we did, and I was very grateful to him for making the time,” he said.

