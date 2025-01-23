The Latest: Trump pardons anti-abortion activists who blockaded abortion clinic entrances

President Donald Trump is remaking the traditional boundaries of Washington, asserting unprecedented executive power and daring anyone to stop him.

Here’s the latest:

Trump signs order aimed at ‘removing barriers’ to US leadership in AI

Trump has signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that will revoke past government policies his order says “act as barriers to American AI innovation.”

To maintain global leadership in AI technology, “we must develop AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas,” the order says.

The new order doesn’t name which existing policies are hindering AI development but calls for the development of an AI action plan within 180 days. The move comes after Trump repealed the Biden administration’s guardrails for fast-developing AI technology, a sweeping executive order signed in 2023.

Hegseth told senator he paid $50,000 to woman who accused him of 2017 sex assault

Hegseth paid $50,000 to the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017, according to answers he provided to a senator during his confirmation process that The Associated Press has obtained.

The answers were provided to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren in response to additional questions she had for Hegseth as part of the vetting process.

Hegseth attorney Timothy Parlatore declined to comment on the dollar figure Thursday. Hegseth told police at the time that the encounter had been consensual and denied any wrongdoing. He told senators during his confirmation hearing last week that he was “falsely accused” in the 2017 incident and completely cleared.

Trump says he is not bothered by Musk’s criticism of the Stargate project

Trump said he is unbothered by the fact that Elon Musk has been critical of the Stargate artificial intelligence infrastructure project he announced this week, telling reporters that Musk is critical because one of the people involved in the deal is “one of the people he happens to hate.”

Trump brushed aside the clash that’s been unfurling online between two of his tech business allies, Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk has questioned the value of the AI investment, of which OpenAI is a partner.

“People in the deal are very, very smart people. But, Elon, one of the people he happens to hate. But I have certain hatreds of people, too,” Trump said. The president did not elaborate.

Trump pardons anti-abortion activists who blockaded clinic entrances

Trump announced Thursday he would pardon anti-abortion activists convicted of blockading abortion clinic entrances.

Trump called it “a great honor to sign this.”

“They should not have been prosecuted,” he said as he signed pardons for “peaceful pro-life protesters.”

Among the people pardoned were those involved in the October 2020 invasion and blockade of a Washington clinic.

In the first week of Trump’s presidency, anti-abortion advocates have ramped up calls for Trump to pardon protesters charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which is designed to protect abortion clinics from obstruction and threats. The 1994 law was passed during a time where clinic protests and blockades were on the rise, as well as violence against abortion providers, such as the murder of Dr. David Gunn in 1993.

Trump says no date set yet for new tariffs on China

Trump said he hasn’t set a date on imposing new tariffs on China, but he’s reiterating that he wants a 10% tax on Chinese imports in retaliation for it making the chemicals used in fentanyl.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he still plans to tariff Canada and Mexico at 25% rates starting as soon as Feb. 1. He said he was comfortable charging higher tariffs on those countries because he had already placed higher tariffs on China during his first term.

Trump signs order to boost US role in crypto industry

Trump has signed an executive order aimed at boosting the U.S.’s role in the cryptocurrency industry.

Once a skeptic, Trump has embraced crypto and even launched his own meme coin just before taking office.

Thursday’s executive order establishes a “Working Group on Digital Asset Markets” made up of senior government leaders who will make recommendations for a new “regulatory framework” governing crypto. The group will also study the potential creation of a strategic reserve of digital assets.

Trump’s executive order also repeals executive orders related to crypto signed during the Biden administration and prohibits the U.S. government from creating its own “Central Bank Digital Currency.”

On the campaign trail, Trump promised his administration would be staffed with crypto supporters who would take a light touch in regulating digital currencies.

“We’re going to make a lot of money for the country,” Trump said at an Oval Office signing ceremony, where he praised his new “Crypto Czar” David Sacks.

Trump says he expects Fed to listen to him on lowering rates

Trump says he expects a chain reaction in which lower oil prices will lead to lower interest rates across the U.S. economy, but he also plans to bring up the issue with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “when the energy (prices) comes down” it would also knock down overall inflation and “automatically bring the interest rates down.”

Asked if he expects the Fed to listen to him on rates, Trump said: “Yeah.”

Trump says he will talk to Powell about lowering rates “at the right time.” The Fed controls short-term rates that influence inflation and the supply of money in the economy.

Trump has talked to lawmakers about reshaping FEMA

Trump is preparing to reshape the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has been on the frontlines of responding to recent wildfires in California and last year’s hurricane in North Carolina.

He spoke at length about the issue with congressional Republican leaders on Tuesday, discussing whether the agency should continue providing assistance to states in the same way, according to a person familiar with the conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it.

Conservatives have previously suggested reducing the amount that states are reimbursed for preventing and responding to disasters like floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and more.

▶Read more about Trump’s plans for FEMA

Trump orders declassification of JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. records

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aiming to declassify remaining federal records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump said, “Everything will be revealed.”

The order directs the director of national intelligence and the attorney general to develop a plan within 15 days to declassify the remaining John F. Kennedy records, and within 45 days for the other two cases. It was not clear when the records would actually see the light of day.

Trump had ordered the substantial release of the John F. Kennedy assassination records in his first term, but some were redacted or withheld due to concerns raised by the intelligence community.

Trump handed the pen used to sign the order to an aide and directed it to be given to RFK’s son Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his nominee to be health and human services secretary who has long called for their release.

The Department of Justice will ‘vigorously defend’ Trump’s executive order redefining birthright citizenship

In a statement after the federal judge’s ruling Thursday that temporarily blocked the order, the department said the executive order “correctly interprets the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

“We look forward to presenting a full merits argument to the Court and to the American people, who are desperate to see our Nation’s laws enforced,” the department said.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle called the executive order “blatantly unconstitutional” during the first hearing Thursday in a multi-state effort challenging the order.

Trump says he’s open to meeting people charged or convicted for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

President Donald Trump says he’s open to meeting with the roughly 1,500 people charged or convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack whom he pardoned on Monday in his first hours in the White House.

Trump said he didn’t know if he would meet with those who faced criminal consequences for trying — violently in many cases — to prevent Congress from certifying his 2020 election defeat, but added, “I’d be open to it, certainly.”

Trump expected to give prerecorded address to March for Life

President Donald Trump is expected give a prerecorded video address to anti-abortion protesters Friday at the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The news come after Trump offered vague, contradictory answers to questions on abortion on the campaign trail and often attempted to distance himself from anti-abortion allies, despite boasting about nominating three Supreme Court justices who helped strike down a federal right to abortion.

“This pro-life president has gone nowhere,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America, while announcing Trump’s appearance during a Thursday press briefing.

Abortion rights advocates pointed to his appearance at the event as evidence of what they’ve been saying all along — that Trump cannot be trusted to stay out of abortion rights.

“No matter what they said on the campaign trail to win an election, this shows their intentions to continue to attack abortion access,” said Ryan Stitzlein, vice president of political and government relations for the national abortion rights organization Reproductive Freedom for All. “This is just proving us right.”

Senate advances Pete Hegseth as Trump’s defense secretary, despite allegations against him

The Senate advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary Thursday on a largely party-line vote, despite grave objections from Democrats and stirring unease among Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military.

Two Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, broke ranks with Trump and his allies who’ve mounted an extensive public campaign to push Hegseth toward confirmation. The former combat veteran and Fox News host faces allegations of excessive drinking and aggressive actions toward women, which he’s denied. The vote was 51-49, with a final vote on confirmation expected Friday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer implored his colleagues to think seriously, “Is this the best man we have to lead the greatest military in the world?”

Murkowksi, in a lengthy statement, said his behaviors “starkly contrast” with what is expected of the U.S. military. She also noted his past statements that women should not fill military combat roles.

▶ Read more about Pete Hegseth’s nomination

Experts worry Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons will legitimize political violence and embolden extremists

After President Donald Trump pardoned around 1,500 Jan. 6 Capitol rioters on Monday, far-right activists cheered the move and said it strengthened their loyalty to him. Some also borrowed from the president’s own rhetoric, calling for retribution.

“We’ll never forget, we’ll never forgive. You can’t get rid of us,” a California chapter of the far-right Proud Boys posted on Telegram.

Enrique Tarrio, the former national Proud Boys leader whose 22-year sentence on seditious conspiracy charges was pardoned by Trump, went on the podcast of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after his release.

“The people who did this, they need to feel the heat,” Tarrio said. “We need to find and put them behind bars for what they did.”

The pardons and rhetoric of retribution from some of those released this week are raising deep concern among attorneys, former federal investigators and experts who follow extremism. They worry the indiscriminate release of everyone charged in the riots could embolden extremists and make political violence more common, including around contentious political issues such as border security and elections.

“This move doesn’t just rewrite the narrative of January 6,” said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. “It sets a dangerous precedent that political violence is a legitimate tool in American democracy.”

▶ Read more about the Jan. 6 pardons and extremists

The Senate confirms John Ratcliffe to lead the CIA, giving Trump his second Cabinet member

The Senate on Thursday confirmed John Ratcliffe as CIA director, giving President Donald Trump the second member of his new Cabinet.

Ratcliffe was director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term and is the first person to have held that position and the top post at the CIA, the nation’s premier spy agency. The Texas Republican is a former federal prosecutor who emerged as a fierce Trump defender while serving as a congressman during Trump’s first impeachment.

The vote was 74-25.

At his Senate hearing last week, Ratcliffe said the CIA must do better when it comes to using technology such as artificial intelligence to confront adversaries including Russia and China. He said the United States needed to improve its intelligence capabilities while also ensuring the protection of Americans’ civil rights.

▶ Read more about John Ratcliffe’s confirmation as CIA director

Trump’s freeze on health agency communications has also led to the cancellation of scientific meetings

The Trump administration’s freeze on communications from U.S. health agencies is leading to another disruption: the abrupt cancellation of scientific meetings.

The move covers a swath of health conditions, from a Presidential Advisory Council meeting on antibiotic-resistant germs to National Institutes of Health evaluations of grant applications for research into cancer and other diseases.

People registering for that antibiotic resistance meeting next week were greeted with a message Thursday that the sudden cancellation comes “as the new Administration considers its plan for managing federal policy and public communications.”

The new policy was a surprise, as some of those NIH grant-evaluation meetings were interrupted Wednesday by officials saying they had to shut down midstream. Unclear is whether it will lift in time for federal researchers to present data at scientific conferences like a major HIV meeting in early March.

A statement from the NIH said: “HHS has issued a pause on mass communications and public appearances that are not directly related to emergencies or critical to preserving health. This is a short pause to allow the new team to set up a process for review and prioritization.”

A lengthy delay could have ripple effects as the NIH is the nation’s largest funder of medical research — important not just for drug discoveries but for jobs in universities and other labs.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar says he’s spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Saar said he talked with Rubio to express appreciation for President Donald Trump’s recent pro-Israel executive orders.

In the phone call Thursday, Saar told Rubio that Israel was grateful for Trump’s move against the International Criminal Court, his re-designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a foreign terrorist organization and his removal of sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank accused of violence against Palestinians.

Saar said he invited Rubio, a staunch supporter of Israel, to the country and that they agreed to meet soon.

Saar said: “We are committed to working hard and closely with President Trump and his administration to deal with our common challenges and to expand our alliances.”

Some North Carolina officials follow Trump’s lead on DEI cuts

Two statewide offices in North Carolina, both run by Republicans, announced rollbacks of internal diversity, equity and inclusion policies Thursday in light of recent orders by President Donald Trump to eliminate DEI programs in the federal government.

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley first said in a statement Thursday morning that his department would no longer use diversity, equity and inclusion metrics in employee evaluations. Instead, he said employees would be hired and assessed on their merit.

State Auditor Dave Boliek also announced that his office eliminated internal DEI practices, which he said are “divisive and brings little-to-no return on investment of time and resources.” Before taking office this year, Boliek served on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, where he supported cutting diversity, equity and inclusion spending at the flagship university last year.

Trump’s official biography makes several boastful claims

Among the claims on his official biography on the White House website are that he won “a landslide victory” last year and he “defines the American success story.”

But it leaves out what might be Trump’s most infamous assertion — his false insistence that he won the 2020 presidential election. Instead it describes his 2016 victory as his first and his 2024 comeback as his second.

“He remarkably won the Presidency in his first ever run for any political office,” the biography says. “He won a second time despite several assassination attempts and the unprecedented weaponization of law fare against him.”

Trump has refused to acknowledge that he lost in 2020 to Joe Biden, and he faced criminal charges for trying to overturn his defeat. The charges were dropped when he won last year’s election because longstanding Justice Department policy says presidents can’t be prosecuted while in office.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote against Hegseth, first Republican to oppose a Trump Cabinet pick

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’ll vote against Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense.

She’s the first Republican to publicly oppose any of Trump’s nominees.

In a statement ahead of a procedural vote on Hegseth’s nomination Thursday, Murkowski said she remains concerned “about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join.” Hegseth has said in the past that he doesn’t believe women should serve in combat roles in the military.

Murkowski said past behaviors Hegseth has acknowledged, “including infidelity on multiple occasions,” show a lack of judgement. “These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers,” Murkowski wrote.

“Above all, I believe that character is the defining trait required of the Secretary of Defense, and must be prioritized without compromise,” she said.

▶ Read more about Pete Hegseth’s nomination

A federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour ruled in the case brought by the states of Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Oregon, which argue the 14th Amendment and Supreme Court case law have cemented birthright citizenship.

The case is one of five lawsuits being brought by 22 states and a number of immigrants rights groups across the country. The suits include personal testimonies from attorneys general who are U.S. citizens by birthright, and names pregnant women who are afraid their children won’t become U.S. citizens.

▶ Read more about birthright citizenship

More former Trump officials lose security protections

President Donald Trump has revoked government security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aide Brian Hook. They’ve faced threats from Iran ever since they took hardline stances on the Islamic Republic during Trump’s first administration.

A congressional staffer and a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss personal security details, confirmed the change. Neither could offer an explanation.

They said Pompeo and Hook were told of the loss of protection Wednesday and that it took effect at 11 p.m. that night.

It comes a day after Trump revoked Secret Service protection for John Bolton, who was fired as Trump’s national security adviser during his first term, as well as his security clearance and those of dozens of former intelligence officials.

— Matthew Lee

Democrats determined not to let congressional Republicans move on from Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters during a Thursday news conference: “Shame on my House Republican colleagues. What happened to backing the blue?”

Trump pardoned, commuted the prison sentences or vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes for participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters previously that the president made his decision, and “I don’t second guess those.”

“The release of violent felons who brutally beat police officers and women doesn’t make America safer,” Jeffries told reporters.

USDA nominee promises equal treatment toward California

U.S. Department of Agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins said Thursday she would support giving California the help it needs fighting fires regardless of the state’s political differences with the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal disaster aid from Los Angeles unless California officials change how the state manages its water resources.

Given that, California Sen. Adam Schiff asked Rollins if she would commit to equal treatment from the U.S. Forest Service, overseen by the Agriculture Department.

“Are you committed to employing the same emergency resources to fight wildfires in blue states as would be deployed to fight wildfires in red states?” Schiff asked.

Rollins responded that she would not discriminate against any state.

“Obviously, but it bears saying since you asked, 100% yes,” Rollins said. “To watch the devastation in your beautiful state has been heartbreaking for all of us, no matter if we’re from red states or blue states.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee has set a date for Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearing

Gabbard is President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next director of national intelligence.

She’ll go before the committee on Jan. 30, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, the committee’s chairman, announced Thursday.

Gabbard’s nomination has alarmed some current and former national security officials who’ve questioned her past comments supportive of Russia as well as meetings she had in 2017 with former Syrian President Bashar Assad. Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who’s since joined the Republican Party.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday on the confirmation of John Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick to be the next director of the CIA.

‘We only have the merit discussion when we’re talking about a Black person or other person of color’

Dorothy Brown, a law professor at Georgetown who specializes in the convergence of race and tax law, served on the Inaugural Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity created during the Biden administration.

The webpage for the committee has been taken down.

Brown says Trump’s DEI executive order aims to ultimately overturn the Civil Rights act of 1964 and all the rights that made it illegal to discriminate against people based on race.

“What the Trump administration has said, and what his minions have said — is the minute someone is a person of color, someone is Black or Hispanic, they are labeled a DEI hire which means they are unqualified regardless of qualification,” whereas he has filled his cabinet with white Americans “for positions they are in no way qualified for.”

Now, she says “we only have the merit discussion when we’re talking about a Black person or other person of color.”

Brown, whose membership in the Treasury committee ended in October 2024, said the portion of the executive order that targets private firms’ hiring practices is an example of big government intervention — and will ultimately be challenged in court.

“Conservatives would say it is wrong to target someone based on their race — but that is exactly what Trump is doing.”

Trump repeats desire to meet with Putin to discuss Ukraine war and criticizes OPEC+

“One thing very important: I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended,” Trump told the Davos audience. “We really have to stop that war. That war is horrible”

Earlier in his address to the forum, Trump laid blame on the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries for keeping the price of oil too high for much of the nearly three-year-old war. Oil sales are the economic engine driving Moscow’s economy.

“If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately,” Trump said. He added about OPEC+, “They are very responsible to a certain extent for what’s taking place.”

Oil prices have more recently slumped due to weaker than expected demand from China as well as increased production from countries such as Brazil and Argentina that aren’t in OPEC+.

USDA secretary nominee says she supports Trump’s mass deportation effort

Asked about the possible deportation of farm workers, U.S. Department of Agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins said Thursday that she supported President Donald Trump’s agenda and acknowledged if could be a hardship for U.S. farmers.

“The president’s vision of a secure border and a mass deportation at a scale that matters is something I support,” Rollins said.

Rollins added, “That is my commitment, is to help President Trump deploy his agenda in an effective way while at the same time defending if confirmed as secretary of agriculture our farmers and ranchers across this country.

Rollins said she would support efforts to make temporary immigrant farm worker programs more effective.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, said estimates are that up to 40% of farm workers are not in the country legally and that mass deportations could be devastating to farmers.

“I just wonder if we should give fair warning to farmers and ranchers across America that if you have immigrant labor, you should expect federal agents to come search your property,” Durbin said.

Trump says he would ‘demand’ lower interest rates once inflation drops

Talking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said he would “demand that interest rates drop immediately” because his policies would bring down oil prices.

Trump says increased oil production would put downward pressure on energy costs, reducing inflation. It wasn’t clear how he could demand lower interest rates, which are largely determined by the financial markets and the policies of the Federal Reserve, which has used higher rates to reduce inflationary pressures.

Trump has a contentious relationship with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, having criticized the head of the U.S. central bank during his first term because Powell kept rates higher than Trump would have liked in order to reduce inflationary risks.

Trump says AI means the US needs to double its energy capacity

Speaking to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump said the United States will “need double the energy we currently have” in order to develop artificial intelligence technologies.

AI requires massive amounts of electricity for its data centers, meaning a boom in the construction of power plants that Trump promised he can make happen with an emergency declaration “so that they can start building them almost immediately.”

Trump says he wants the power plants next to the data centers and talked up coal as an energy source that can survive a bomb.

Israel’s prime minister says Elon Musk is being unfairly criticized over his straight-arm gesture

Many social media users said the gesture Musk made earlier this week looked like a Nazi salute. Musk lashed out at the criticism, though right-wing extremists embraced his salute.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Musk has been “falsely smeared.” He described the world’s richest man as a “great friend of Israel.”

Agriculture nominee promises to explain the effect of tariffs

Senators in U.S. Department of Agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins’ confirmation hearing Thursday repeatedly implored her to ensure the Trump administration understands the effect of planned tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, said farmers and ranchers see little prospect for improving their economic condition other than expanding exports. Bennet implored Rollins to make the case to Trump that higher tariffs will devastate efforts to increase exports.

Rollins said she always would speak up for the needs of farmers and ranchers.

“My role is to defend, to honor, to elevate our entire agriculture community in the Oval Office around the table, through the interagency process and to ensure that every decision that is made in the coming four years has that front of mind as those decisions are being made,” Rollins said.

Trump tells Davos his tariffs would bring ‘trillions’ into US treasury

President Donald Trump on Thursday told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his tariffs “will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our treasury.”

Trump has been persistent on his plans to impose new import taxes on allies such as Canada and Mexico as well as potentially on geopolitical rivals such as China. But his remarks in Davos stressed that the tariffs would raise revenues “strengthen our economy and pay down debt.”

The risk of higher tariffs is that consumers could face higher inflation as manufacturers, importers and retailers adapted to the likely disruptions in global supply chains. But Trump is betting the tariffs would lead to more factory jobs.

Rollins lays out priorities if confirmed as Agriculture Secretary

U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary nominee Brooke Rollins laid out four priorities Thursday as she opened her Senate confirmation hearing.

She said she would focus on distributing disaster assistance to farmers and working to deal with outbreaks of animal disease. She also called for modernizing the Agriculture Department and spending time to ensure rural development programs were effective.

Asked about her vision for increasing U.S. exports, Rollins noted the country has seen an increasing agriculture trade deficit. She acknowledged Trump has proposed to impose tariffs on some trading partners, a move that has worried many farming organizations.

Rollins also expressed support for federal nutrition programs, such as the SNAP program, but called for ensuring they are run effectively.

Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon with the El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele

The call is Trump’s second call with a foreign leader since taking office, according to the White House, after Trump late Wednesday spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Bukele has declared a war on gangs in his county and attended a conservative political gathering in Washington last year. The Biden administration had been critical of his strong-arm governing style.

Three more Trump nominees advance to a full vote in the Senate

Trump’s three nominees to lead energy and environmental agencies — and carry out Trump’s strategy for “energy dominance” — cleared Senate committees Thursday.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee advanced former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency, while the Senate Energy and Natural Resources panel backed formed North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to lead the Interior Department and business executive Chris Wright to be Energy secretary.

Zeldin’s nomination was endorsed, 11-8, while the votes for Burgum and Wright were 18-2 and 15-5, respectively.

The nominations now head to the full Senate, where all three men are expected to be confirmed.

Trump has a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

It was Trump’s first call with a foreign leader since taking office. But it’s not clear if he plans to make his first foreign trip to the oil rich kingdom, as Trump had hinted at earlier this week.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday she wasn’t aware of any plans for the president to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Leavitt also said Trump was expected to have another call with a foreign leader Thursday but didn’t have additional details about which leader he would call.

Trump’s nominee to lead the Agriculture Department will have a confirmation hearing Thursday

Brooke Rollins is scheduled to appear before the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee at 10 a.m. The agriculture chief oversees a sprawling agency that controls policies, regulations and aid programs related to farming, forestry, ranching, food quality and nutrition.

Rollins served as President Donald Trump’s domestic policy chief during his first administration, a portfolio that included agricultural policy. She later was president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a group that helped lay the groundwork for a second Trump administration.

The Kremlin is closely monitoring Trump’s ‘statements and rhetoric’

The response from the Kremlin came Thursday after the US president threatened Moscow with further sanctions if an agreement isn’t reached to end the fighting in Ukraine.

In a post to his Truth Social site on Wednesday, Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “settle now and stop this ridiculous war.”

“If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries,” Trump added in the post.

During his regular call with journalists on Thursday morning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said these threats were nothing new. “Trump, in his first iteration of his presidency, was the American president who most often resorted to sanctions methods. He likes these methods,” Peskov said.

Peskov added that Moscow “remains ready for an equal dialogue, for a mutually respectful dialogue.”

Trump uses a false premise to justify conditioning California wildfire relief

In an interview aired Wednesday night, Trump said he may withhold aid to California until the state adjusts how it manages its scarce water resources. He falsely claimed that California’s fish conservation efforts in the northern part of the state are responsible for fire hydrants running dry in urban areas.

“I don’t think we should give California anything until they let the water run down,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Local officials have said the conservation efforts for the delta smelt had nothing to do with the hydrants running dry as firefighters tried to contain flames around Los Angeles. They cited limited municipal systems, which are not designed to battle such massive blazes.

“Los Angeles has massive amounts of water available to it. All they have to do is turn the valve,” the president said.

Cracks emerge in House GOP after speaker’s threat to saddle California wildfire aid with conditions

California Republicans are pushing back against suggestions by President Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans that federal disaster aid for victims of wildfires that ravaged Southern California should come with strings attached, possibly jeopardizing the president’s policy agenda in a deeply divided Congress at the outset of his second term.

Several Republicans who narrowly won California House seats in November have expressed dismay that the state relief could be hitched to demands in exchange for helping the thousands of Californians in their districts still reeling from this month’s disaster.

“Playing politics with people’s livelihoods is unacceptable and a slap in the face to the Southern California wildfire victims and to our brave first responders,” Republican Rep. Young Kim, whose closely divided district is anchored in fire-prone Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, said in a statement.

▶ Read more about Trump’s threat to withhold wildfire aid

House passes immigrant detention bill that would be Trump’s first law to sign

The House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that requires the detainment of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes, marking the first legislation that President Donald Trump can sign as Congress, with some bipartisan support, swiftly moved in line with his plans to crackdown on illegal immigration.

Passage of the Laken Riley Act, which was named after a Georgia nursing student who was murdered last year by a Venezuelan man, shows just how sharply the political debate over immigration has shifted to the right following Trump’s election victory. Immigration policy has often been one of the most entrenched issues in Congress, but a crucial faction of 46 politically vulnerable Democrats joined with Republicans to lift the strict proposal to passage on a 263-156 vote tally.

“For decades, it has been almost impossible for our government to agree on solutions for the problems at our border and within our country,” said Sen. Katie Britt, an Alabama Republican. She called the legislation “perhaps the most significant immigration enforcement bill” to be passed by Congress in nearly three decades.

Still, the bill would require a massive ramp-up in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s capabilities, but does not include any new funding.

▶ Read more about the Laken Riley Act

___

The Associated Press has removed an item from US-Trump-The-Latest about an NSA diversity official being laid off. It was based off a social media post that the person said was a joke.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.