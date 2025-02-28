The Latest: Trump calls for ‘ceasefire now’ between Russia and Ukraine

President Donald Trump said Friday he wants an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make peace or lose American support.

Trump says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal.

The statement comes after Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal with the U.S.

Firings at US weather and oceans agency risk lives and economy, former agency heads warn

The federal weather and oceans agency touches people’s daily lives in unnoticed ways, so massive firings there will likely cause needless deaths and a big hit to America’s economy, according to the people who ran it.

The first round of firings started Thursday at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a government agency that monitors the oceans, the atmosphere where storms roam and space, and puts out hundreds of “products” daily. Those products generally save lives and money, experts say.

NOAA’s 301 billion weather forecasts every year reach 96% of American households.

The firings are “going to affect safety of flight, safety of shipping, safety of everyday Americans,” Admiral Tim Gallaudet told The Associated Press Friday. Trump appointed Gallaudet as acting NOAA chief during his last administration. “Lives are at risk for sure.”

Elon Musk has repeatedly defended federal workforce cuts by his Department of Government Efficiency as “common sense.”

Trump says he wants ‘immediate’ ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Trump said Friday that he wants an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and warned Zelenskyy to make peace or lose U.S. support.

Trump continued his pressure on the Ukrainian leader in comments to reporters before he left the White House for his home in Florida.

“I want it to end immediately,” Trump said. “I want a ceasefire now.”

He repeated his earlier comments that Ukraine has a weak hand, saying “you can’t embolden somebody that doesn’t have the cards.” Without U.S. support, he said, Ukraine will lose.

“You saw what I saw today,” Trump said. “This is a man that wants to get us signed up and keep fighting. We’re not doing that.”

European leaders pledge to stand by Ukraine after confrontational Oval Office meeting with Trump

European leaders pledged late Friday to stand by Ukraine in the wake of the contentious Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Zelenskyy, with their statements in support of their neighbor on the continent ensuring a deepening transatlantic rift.

European leaders already were shaken by Vance’s speech to the Munich Security Conference two weeks ago in which he lectured them about the state of their democracy. As prime ministers and presidents across the continent scrambled to respond, they have held a series of emergency summits to discuss security.

Another major summit is scheduled for Sunday in London.

FBI to return property taken from Trump during classified document search, White House says

The White House says the FBI is returning property to Trump that was taken during a search for classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022.

It was not immediately clear exactly what materials were being returned to him.

FBI agents seized documents with top-secret information during that search, and Trump was ultimately indicted on charges of hoarding classified records and obstructing the FBI’s efforts to recover files that he took with him after he left the White House at the end of his first term.

The case was dismissed last summer by a Trump-appointed judge who concluded that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment was illegal. It was later withdrawn by Smith following Trump’s election win in November.

Spokesperson Steven Cheung says the White House is “taking possession of the boxes today and loading them onto Air Force One.”

British prime minister speaks with Trump and Zelenskyy after their Oval Office meeting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with both Trump and Zelenskyy after their meeting Friday and maintained his strong support for Ukraine, his office said in a statement.

“He retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine,” the statement said.

Starmer, who had a good rapport with Trump during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, is hosting a summit of European leaders Sunday in London to discuss support for Ukraine and the security of the continent.

He plans to meet with Zelenskyy in advance of the meeting.

14 Democratic governors release statement of solidarity with Ukraine

The statement was signed by more than half of the party’s 23 governors. In it, they said Trump and Vance used the Oval Office to “berate” Zelenskyy “for not trusting Vladimir Putin’s word.”

“Americans must protect our strong democratic values on the world stage instead of undermining President Zelensky’s work to fight for his nation and the freedom of his people after being invaded by Russia,” they said.

The governor’s who signed the statement were: Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Bob Ferguson of Washington, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Kathy Hochul of New York, Laura Kelly of Kansas, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Janet Mills of Maine, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, JB Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Josh Stein of North Carolina, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

RFK Jr. says nation’s health agency is supplying vaccines in Texas measles outbreak

Kennedy laid out the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ response to a West Texas outbreak that’s infected 146 people and killed a child, two days after he dismissed the epidemic as “not unusual.”

“My heart goes out to the families impacted by the current measles outbreak in TX,” Kennedy said in a Friday afternoon post on X. “I recognize the serious impact of this outbreak on families, children, and healthcare workers.”

Kennedy, a vaccine critic, said the federal agency has helped dispense 2,000 doses of the MMR vaccine and will “continue to fund” the state’s immunization program.

Regional officials in Ukraine express support for Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region which borders Russia, praised President Zelenskyy after his tense exchange with Trump and Vance in the Oval Office.

“Our leader, despite the pressure, stands firm in defending the interests of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Syniehubov said.

From the Donetsk region, which has seen the most intense fighting, regional head Vadym Filashkin said victory for Ukraine was “victory for all democracies and the entire civilized world.”

And regional head Oleksandr Prokudin from the the southern Kherson region, which was mostly occupied in 2022 and then partially liberated by Ukrainian forces, acknowledged the support from other European nations, adding that three years of war had hardened Ukrainians.

“We know what pressure is—on the front lines, in politics, in daily struggle,” Prokudin said. “It has made us stronger. It has made the President stronger. Determination is the force that drives us forward. And I am confident that we will endure this time as well.”

Italy’s premier proposes ‘immediate summit’ between the US and Europe

Giorgia Meloni says she wants leaders to be able “to speak frankly about how we intend to face today’s great challenges, starting with Ukraine.”

In a statement following the open clash between Trump and Zelenskyy, Meloni urged the West to stay united.

“Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favors those who would like to see the decline of our civilization,” she said. “A division would not benefit anyone.”

Zelenskyy says ‘thank you’ to European leaders on X

European leaders across the continent echoed their loyalty to Ukraine in posts on X, prompting Zelenskyy to reply “thank you for your support” to each — likely a dig at the Trump administration.

During the extraordinary meeting Friday in Washington, Trump chided Zelenskyy after Vance, one of the administration’s most skeptical voices on Ukraine, said Zelenskyy was being disrespectful for debating Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy.

Canadian foreign minister addresses ‘unpredictability’ and ‘chaos’

“We believe in supporting Ukraine,” Mélanie Joly said. “Clearly the Russians are noting the interaction that happened today. Our goal is to make sure we can continue to support Ukrainians and keep strong G-7 unity amidst all this unpredictability and sometimes even chaos.”

Hungarian prime minister praises Trump for his conduct in the Oval Office

Viktor Orbán also cast Zelenskyy as working against peace in his own country.

“Strong men make peace, weak men make war,” Orbán wrote on X. “Today President Donald Trump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Orbán is a consistent backer of the Kremlin and has been outspokenly antagonistic against neighboring Ukraine. After winning the last Hungarian elections in 2022, less than six weeks after Russia’s full-scale invasion, he cited Zelenskyy as one of the opponents he had defeated in the campaign.

Zelenskyy cancels think tank appearance after tumultuous meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy canceled a planned appearance at a Washington think tank after his tumultuous meeting with Trump.

An audience of diplomats, journalists and others already had filed in at the Hudson Institute when the research center’s executive vice president, Joel Scanlon, announced that Ukrainian officials were cancelling. Scanlon soon after took a call on speaker saying the Ukrainians were “wavering” about appearing after all, but announced a half-hour later Zelenskyy’s appearance was definitely off.

Placards on the seats indicated Trump’s envoy to Ukraine, retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, was among those expected to attend.

US treasury secretary criticizes Zelenskyy after heated meeting

Speaking to Bloomberg, Scott Bessent, who took a lead role in negotiating the critical minerals deal the two leaders were set to sign on Friday before Trump directed Zelenskyy to be shown the door early, claimed Zelenskyy showed “disrespect of the American people.”

“You don’t do a negotiation with the President of the United States in public like this,” Bessent said, saying Zelenskyy could have raised issues of disagreement in private with Trump over a planned lunch. “He chose to let things go into a downward spiral on worldwide television.”

“We’ll see if there’s any coming back” for Zelenskyy, Bessent added.

Cheney: Trump and Vance ‘abandoned all we stand for’

“Today, Donald Trump and JD Vance attacked Zelenskyy and pressured him to surrender the freedom of his people to the KGB war criminal who invaded Ukraine,” former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney wrote on X, referencing Putin’s early career as a Soviet intelligence officer. “History will remember this day— when an American President and Vice President abandoned all we stand for.”

Cheney famously lost her seat in Congress to a Trump-backed challenger after she was fiercely critical of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Top Democrat on House Foreign Affairs Committee calls Trump a ‘laughingstock’

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York also said the president was “an existential danger” following his testy exchange with Zelenskyy in the White House.

“He is both a petulant child that demands displays of loyalty in court, and a tyrant with sympathies for autocrats and dictators, so long as they stroke his ego or enrich him and his family,” Meeks said in a statement.

“Trump’s actions today undermined U.S. leadership, emboldened our adversaries, humiliated both himself and his Republican Party, and insulted the generations of Americans who fought and died to build America’s standing in the world,” he said.

Russian lawmaker calls outcome of meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy ‘brilliant’

Longtime Russian lawmaker Andrei Klishas hailed the outcome of the contentious Oval Office meeting as “a brilliant result” in a social media post on Friday.

Klishas called Zelenskyy a “clown” in the post on the messaging app Telegram, a derogatory term Russian officials often use in regards to Ukraine’s president, and said he “played his role of a ‘president’ poorly in the White House and was thrown out for bad behavior and disrespect towards the U.S.”

Another lawmaker, Alexei Zhuravlev, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that while Zelenskyy “may have lost the trust of the United States completely, … this doesn’t mean that the war will end.”

‘Without real security guarantees, war will return,’ Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff says

Ukraine’s head of the President’s Office who is part of the Ukrainian delegation in the U.S. said that “security is more than just a word — without real guarantees, war will return.”

“Security is not just a word. It means life, a future without sirens, without losses, without fear for our loved ones,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to fight for those defending a just and lasting peace. Yermak also thanked those who recognize that Ukraine is more than just a point on the map.

“We are deeply grateful to the American people for their support. It brings us closer to the day when war will be just a memory,” he wrote.

Russian drone attacks target multiple regions across Ukraine

Russian strikes continue across Ukraine, with multiple regions affected.

Ukraine’s Air Force has warned of a Russian strike drone operating over the country’s northern, eastern, and southern regions. In Mykolaiv, local officials reported explosions in the city, while in Odesa, the mayor urged residents to take shelter.

Russian drones attack Ukrainian cities every night, hitting areas across the country.

European leaders pledge to stand by Ukraine in the wake of the contentious Oval Office meeting

Prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers across the continent issued statements or took to social platform X to express their support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

The strongest comments so far have come from French President Emmanuel Macron, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the foreign minister from Estonia, which borders Russia.

“The only obstacle to peace is the decision by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to continue his war of aggression,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement. “If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering. It is time for Europe to step up. We do not need to wait for something else to happen; Europe has enough resources, including Russia’s frozen assets, to enable Ukraine to continue fighting.”

Officials from Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Poland also offered their support to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: ‘Zelenskyy has the bravery and strength to stand up for what Is right’

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted on X that “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the bravery and strength to stand up for what is right.”

“He stands up for Ukraine and the goal of a just and lasting peace. We have always been and will continue to be grateful to America for its support,” he wrote.

Sen. Lindsay Graham questions whether the US can continue to work with Zelenskyy

“What I saw in the Oval office was disrespectful and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again,” Graham told reporters outside the West Wing.

He said Zelenskyy has “made it almost impossible to sell to the American people that he’s a good investment.”

Graham called the meeting a “complete, utter disaster” and said he’s “never been more proud” of Trump.

Asked whether Zelenskyy should step aside, Graham responded: “He either needs to resign or send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.”

Senator insists ‘strong bipartisan coalition’ in Congress stands with Ukraine

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who was among about 10 senators meeting with Zelenskyy earlier Friday morning, remained hopeful the situation at the White House wouldn’t derail U.S. support for the ally as it battles the Russian invasion.

“My strong and passionate hope is that the talks can be resumed or restored, and this event won’t derail continued support,” the senator told The Associated Press.

The morning meeting with Republican and Democratic senators, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was “enthusiastically positive and upbeat,” he said. They even spoke about a potential U.S. treaty or memorandum of understanding of U.S. support for Ukraine, he said.

“I have very strong hopes that the coalition we have in Congress — and it is a very strong bipartisan coalition — will be persuasive to the administration and others that we have a long-term national security interest in Ukraine prevailing over Putin’s brazen aggression.”

After Oval Office meeting, an attempt was made to get things back on track, official says

After the contentious meeting, Zelenskyy and his delegation moved to a different room and the Ukrainian leader made an effort to try to reset and get the visit back on track, according to a White House official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversations, said National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated to the Ukrainians that Trump wanted Zelenskyy to leave the White House immediately.

— Zeke Miller

Some Republican supporters of Ukraine lamented his meeting with Trump descending into open debate

In a statement, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said it was “A bad day for America’s foreign policy.”

“Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom,” Bacon said.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., called the meeting “a missed opportunity for both the United States and Ukraine” on X and added that “Having this spill out into public view was a disaster — especially for Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy had met with a bipartisan group of senators before his White House meeting, including GOP Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Neither immediately commented on the Oval Office meeting.

Zelenskyy: ‘Thank you America’

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the American people but did not directly address his meeting with Trump and Vance in a post on X.

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

Senior Russian official says Zelenskyy got a ‘fierce scolding’ by Trump

The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said Zelenskyy got a “fierce scolding” in the Oval Office, adding that Russia “must stop military aid” being given to Ukraine.

Journalists for Russian state television appeared shocked by the breakdown in diplomacy between Trump and Zelenskyy but pleased with Trump’s comments. The meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance “stopped observing the limits of decency” and will “probably go down in history,” Russian state news anchor Alexander Kareevsky said on evening broadcasts, adding nothing similar has been seen in “diplomatic history.”

A correspondent for the Russia 24 state news channel said after the meeting that “it is clear that there can be no talk of any deliveries or further weapons,” to Ukraine and Zelenskyy “is leaving with nothing.” Kareevsky responded by saying Zelenskyy “went to buy himself a jacket after all,” referring to Trump’s comment where he asked the Ukrainian leader why he wasn’t wearing a suit.

Several Republican senators rally to Trump after tense Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, thanked Trump for “standing up for OUR COUNTRY and putting America first” in a post on X.

Other GOP senators who voiced clear support for Trump shortly after the interaction on social media include Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty and West Virginia Sen. Jim Justice.

Elon Musk: ‘Zelenskyy destroyed himself in the eyes of the American people’

Musk was weighing in on X about the contentious White House meeting with Trump.

Starlink, the satellite communications network owned by Musk-led SpaceX, has been crucial to Ukraine’s defense. Musk has also been in regular contact with Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts to Oval Office blow up between Trump and Zelenskyy

Macron said he believes “we all were right to have helped Ukraine and sanctioned Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so.”

“There’s an aggressor, which is Russia, and a people attacked, which is Ukraine,” Macron told reporters as he was on a state visit to Portugal.

He added: “We must thank all those who helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning.”

In Ukraine, much of the immediate reaction to the meeting with Trump was supportive of Zelenskyy

“Unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s interests and devotion to his country. This is what we saw today in the United States. Support for the President of Ukraine,” Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Leaders of regions across the country also took to social media to back Zelenskyy.

“In the fight for the fate of the country — fundamentally unshakable. Unquestioning support for Volodymyr Zelensky. Endurance to our leader. We believe in the President! We believe in Ukraine,” Serhii Lysak, head of Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, which sits approximately 3 miles from where Russian forces are currently advancing on the battlefield.

Trump’s transportation department cancels new review step that could’ve slowed state projects

The Trump administration is abandoning its new requirement that lawyers in the Department of Transportation’s Washington office must sign off whenever states want to make even minor changes to their transportation plans.

States learned of the new requirement last week, and there was widespread concern the extra review step could delay some payments for roads, bridges and transit.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials said Friday that the administration had decided to drop the requirement.

Most federal transportation money has traditionally gone to states through a formula. They get it almost automatically after a brief review, usually at the regional level.

‘Shame on you’ Sen. Amy Klobuchar says of Vance over treatment of Zelenskyy

A bipartisan group of senators had a “really good” morning meeting with Zelenskyy earlier in the morning, before he went to the White House, Klobuchar, D-Minn. posted earlier in the day.

Later, she responded directly to the White House, and specifically “Answer to Vance: Zelenskyy has thanked our country over and over again both privately and publicly.”

“And our country thanks HIM and the Ukrainian patriots who have stood up to a dictator, buried their own & stopped Putin from marching right into the rest of Europe.”

She wrote: “Shame on you.”

Polish PM tells Ukraine ‘you are not alone’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed to stand by Ukraine following the contentious Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in the Oval Office.

“Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” Tusk wrote on X late Friday.

White House says Zelenskyy was asked to leave

Zelenskyy and his delegation were told to leave the White House early after the testy meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal Trump had demanded

Trump suggested the deal was a condition for future support for Ukraine.

The landmark economic agreement aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine and would have closely tied the two countries together for years to come.

Zelenskyy has left the White House after tempers flared during his meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy walked briskly to his armored vehicle and quickly climbed in, escorted by a protocol officer who saw him off.

A planned news conference and ceremony to sign a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal were canceled.

Senate Democratic leader says Trump is ‘doing Putin’s dirty work’

Posting on X, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was reacting to the fallout of the tense meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The New York Democrat pledged his party would “never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”

The rapid fallout from the meeting showed just how politically divided Washington is on continuing to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Just Friday morning, Zelenskky had met with a bipartisan group of senators and several Republicans in attendance had left praising the deal he had been readying to sign with Trump.

“This is a huge step forward in securing mutual prosperity and peace for Americans and Ukrainians,” Sen. Roger Wicker, the Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, had said in a statement shortly before Trump and Zelenskky’s Oval Office meeting.

Instead, the meeting ended with Trump cutting off talks with Zelenskyy.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, posted on X, “What an utter embarrassment for America. This whole sad scene.”

Trump cut off talks with Zelenskyy after their Oval Office blowup

In a post on Truth Social, Trump repeated that Zelenskyy was “disrespectful.”

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE.”

“He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” he added.

Zelenskyy had been scheduled to have lunch with Trump and both leaders were going to sign a minerals deal during a joint news conference. Instead, Zelenskyy’s armored SUV abruptly pulled up to the door of the West Wing moments after Trump’s post.

White House aides apparently delighted by heated exchange during the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

“This is going to be great television, I will say,” Trump said as the meeting broke up.

The White House communications team quickly clipped videos of the exchange and shared them on social media. Several Trump aides did so as well.

“President Trump and Vice President Vance will always stand for America and those who respect our position in the world. America will never be taken advantage of,” said Margo Martin, a special assistant to the president who shared one of the videos.

“Thank you @POTUS for standing up not only for America, but for the American warfighter,” the Defense Department’s rapid response account posted on X.

Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy devolves into open antagonism

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute engagement turned into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy — who had urged skepticism about Russia’s commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow’s years of broken commitments on the global stage.

It began with Vance telling Zelenskyy, “Mr. President, with respect. I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

Zelensky tried to object, prompting Trump to eventually raise his voice and say, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump said.

It was an astonishing display of open antagonism in the Oval Office, a setting better known for somber diplomacy. Trump laid bare his efforts to coerce Zelenskyy to reach an agreement giving the U.S. an interest in his country’s valuable minerals and to push him toward a diplomatic resolution to the war on the American leader’s terms.

Federal workers will get a new email demanding their accomplishments, with a key change

They should expect it Saturday. It’s a renewed attempt by President Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to demand answers from the government workforce.

The plan was disclosed by a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The first email, which was distributed a week ago, asked employees “what did you do last week?” and prompted them to list five tasks that they completed. Musk, who empowered by Trump is aiming to downsize agencies and eliminate thousands of federal jobs, said anyone who didn’t respond would be fired. Many agencies, meanwhile, told their workforces not to respond or issued conflicting guidance.

— Chris Megerian and Adriana Gomez Licon

Trump and Vance call Zelenskyy ‘disrespectful’ during heated Oval Office meeting

Zelenskyy told Trump that promises of peace from Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted, noting the Russian leader’s history of broken promises. Trump said Putin hasn’t broken agreements with him.

“You’ve got to be more thankful,” Trump told Zelenskyy. He said the Ukrainian leader is “gambling with World War III.”

Trump chided Zelenskyy after Vice President JD Vance, one of the administration’s most skeptical voices on Ukraine, said Zelenskyy was being disrespectful for debating Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy.

