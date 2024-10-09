The Latest: Hurricane Milton lands near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 storm

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, bringing powerful winds, deadly storm surge and potential flooding to much of the state.

Milton drew fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters, twice reaching Category 5 status.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph) when it roared ashore in Siesta Key, Florida, at 8:30 p.m., the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. The hurricane was bringing deadly storm surge to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including densely populated areas such as Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Here’s the latest:

Search and rescue efforts underway in Florida, officials say

Members of the Florida Army National Guard stage on a beach as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell

Officials say search and rescue efforts are underway in Florida after dangerous tornadoes ripped through the region.

About 125 homes were destroyed before the hurricane made landfall, many of them mobile homes in communities for senior citizens, said Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson posted a video to Facebook showing a 10,000 square-foot (930 square-meters) iron building that had been twisted into a crumpled heap by a tornado. The structure was where the sheriff’s office kept its patrol cars, but luckily no one was inside when it fell, Pearson said.

More than 1 million homes and businesses are without power in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than 1 million homes and businesses were without power Wednesday night in Florida, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

The highest number of outages were in Sarasota County — where the storm made landfall — and in neighboring Manatee County.

Siesta Key where Milton landed is a prosperous area with picturesque beaches

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Siesta Key, a barrier island off Sarasota, is a prosperous strip of powdery, white sand beaches and picturesque sunsets, celebrated with a drum circle on Sundays.

Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman, a.k.a. “Dr. Beach,” named Siesta Beach the United States’ best beach in 2017, and MTV’s “Siesta Key” gave audiences a reality-show view of the place in recent years.

Many of Siesta Key’s about 5,500 residents are of retirement age.

Power outage numbers climbing as hurricane scours Florida

Power outages continued to spread across Florida Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton ripped through the state.

More than 800,000 customers were without power shortly after 9 p.m. according to PowerOutage.us. Many of the outages were focused along the peninsula’s western coast and in a pathway through the center of the state, where multiple tornadoes had formed in the hurricane’s rain band.

More than half a million Florida power customers plunged into darkness

Nearly 700,000 customers were without power in Florida early Wednesday night as hurricane Milton pummeled the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

Tampa Electric, Florida Power & Light Company and Duke Energy were reporting some of the largest outages as the hurricane made landfall about 68 miles (109 kilometers) south of Tampa.

Some power lines were taken down earlier in the day by tornadoes that formed in the rain band of the hurricane.

Many Florida energy companies warned customers in advance to prepare for outages caused by the storm. Duke Energy Florida said in a statement earlier Wednesday that it was staging resources along the outside of the hurricane’s projected path to respond to outages as soon as weather and other conditions allow.

There are more than 11.5 million power customers in Florida, according to PowerOutage.us.

Milton didn’t hit Tampa directly, but the area is still seeing its deadly effects

MIAMI — Hurricane Milton made landfall in Siesta Key, Florida, on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said. It is a barrier island off Sarasota with white-sand beaches and has about 5,500 residents.

The community is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Tampa. While the city did not take a direct hit, Hurricane Milton was still producing deadly storm surge and powerful winds in the area.

Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm

Hurricane Milton spawns multiple tornadoes across Florida

MIAMI — Multiple tornadoes spawned by the hurricane tore across Florida, the twisters acting as a dangerous harbingers of Milton’s approach.

Three Florida offices of the National Weather Service in Miami, Tampa and Melbourne issued more than 130 tornado warnings associated with Hurricane Milton by Wednesday evening.

Videos posted to Reddit and other social media sites showed large funnel clouds over neighborhoods in Palm Beach County and elsewhere in the state.

Luke Culver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, said he wasn’t sure whether Milton had spawned a record number of tornados, but he pointed out that only 64 Florida tornado warnings were associated with Hurricane Ian, which hit the Tampa Bay area as a massive storm in 2022.

Tornadoes produced by hurricanes and tropical storms most often occur in the right-front quadrant of the storm, but sometimes they can also take place near the storm’s eyewall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The heat and humidity present in the atmosphere during such storms and changes in wind direction or speed with height, known as wind shear, contribute to their likelihood.

What does it mean for a storm to make landfall?

MIAMI — The U.S. National Hurricane Center considers official landfall to be when the exact center of a tropical cyclone meets a coastline. But that doesn’t mean it’s also when the storm’s strongest winds hit.

“Because the strongest winds in a tropical cyclone are not located precisely at the center, it is possible for a cyclone’s strongest winds to be experienced over land even if landfall does not occur. Similarly, it is possible for a tropical cyclone to make landfall and have its strongest winds remain over the water,” the center says on its website.

Hurricane Milton nears official landfall

MIAMI — As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Milton was centered about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west-southwest of Sarasota, Florida, and had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

The Category 3 storm was “close to making landfall.” It was moving northeast at 15 mph (28 kph), slowing slightly from earlier in the afternoon.

Pasco County suspends emergency services due to hazardous conditions from Milton

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County on Florida’s west coast north of Tampa has joined other counties in suspending all emergency services in response to Hurricane Milton’s impact, according to an alert sent at 7:46 p.m.

“We’re constantly monitoring weather conditions and emergency crews will respond as soon as it is safe to do so. Now is the time to remain sheltered where you are,” the alert said.

What has made Hurricane Milton so fierce and unusual?

With its mighty strength and its dangerous path, Hurricane Milton powered into a very rare threat flirting with experts’ worst fears.

Warm water fueled amazingly rapid intensification that took Milton from a minimal hurricane to a massive Category 5 in less than 10 hours. It weakened, but quickly bounced back. And when its winds briefly reached 180 mph, its barometric pressure, a key measurement for a storm’s overall strength, was among the lowest ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico this late in the year.

At its most fierce, Milton almost maxed out its potential intensity given the weather factors surrounding it.

“Everything that you would want if you’re looking for a storm to go absolutely berserk is what Milton had,” Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said.

Milton also grew so potent because it managed to avoid high-level cross winds that often decapitate storms, especially in autumn. As Milton neared Florida it hit those winds, called shear, which ate away at its strength, as meteorologists had forecasted.

▶ Read more on how Milton got its devastating power.

Milton’s powerful eyewall begins to move ashore in the Tampa region

MIAMI — As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Milton was centered about 35 miles (50 kilometers) west-southwest of Sarasota, Florida, and had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

The Category 3 storm was moving northeast at 15 mph (28 kph), slowing slightly from earlier in the afternoon.

“The northern eyewall of Hurricane Milton is beginning to move onshore of the Florida gulf coast near Tampa and St. Petersburg where an Extreme Wind Warning is now in effect,” the hurricane center said in its latest advisory. “Please shelter in place as these extremely dangerous hurricane-force winds overspread the region.”

At 8 months pregnant, Florida resident makes tough choice not to evacuate

SARASOTA, Fla. — Jackie Curnick, 32, said she wrestled with her decision to stay and hunker down at home in Sarasota, Florida. But with a 2-year-old son and a baby girl on the way, Curnick and her husband thought it was for the best.

Curnick is due to give birth Oct. 29 to their daughter, who they’ve already named Callie.

Curnick said they started packing Monday to evacuate — collecting important documents, clothes, food, water and the bassinet for Callie if she came early. But they couldn’t find any available hotel rooms, and the few they came by were too expensive.

She said there were too many unanswered questions if they got in the car and left: Where to sleep, if they’d be able to fill up their gas tank, and if they could even find a safe route out of the state.

“The thing is it’s so difficult to evacuate in a peninsula,” she said. “In most other states, you can go in any direction to get out. In Florida there are only so many roads that take you north or south.”

Biden blasts Trump for spreading ‘onslaught of lies’ about the response to Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday blasted his predecessor for spreading an “onslaught of lies” about how the federal government is handling the damage from Hurricane Helene as Hurricane Milton was near making landfall in Florida.

“Quite frankly, these lies are un-American,” Biden said from the White House. “Former President Trump has led this onslaught of lies.”

Biden said that Trump and his allies have misrepresented the response and resources of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The president singled out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, saying she claimed the federal government could control the weather.

Asked why he believed his Republican opponents were not talking accurately about the government’s response, Biden said, “I don’t know.”

Residents in St. Petersburg area advised to shelter in place

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Citing wind gusts of more than 50 mph (80 kph) , Pinellas County, where St. Petersburg is located, issued a shelter-in-place advisory just before 6:30 p.m. for anyone who did not evacuate as Hurricane Milton approached Florida’s west coast. The county is home to more than 960,000 people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Just south, Manatee County announced at about the same time that it had suspended emergency services due to increasingly hazardous conditions. The county alert said “911 emergency calls will be logged and queued based on priority and will be responded to as soon as safe to do so.”

Polluted waste from Florida’s fertilizer industry is in the path of Milton’s fury

As Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida’s west coast, environmentalists are worried it could scatter hazardous waste across the peninsula and into vulnerable waterways.

More than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive phosphogypsum waste is stored in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds at risk for leaks during major storms. Florida has 25 such stacks, most concentrated around enormous phosphate mines and fertilizer processing plants in the central part of the state, and environmentalists say nearly all of them are in Milton’s projected path.

“Placing vulnerable sites so close on major waterways that are at risk of damage from storms is a recipe for disaster,” said Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney at the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity. “These are ticking time bombs.”

That waste is even more troublesome because there is no easy way to dispose of it, leaving it to pile up and become an ever-growing target for storms like Milton.

▶ Read more about hazardous waste concerns.

Over 130 tornado warnings issued across Florida ahead of Milton’s arrival

MIAMI — As of Wednesday evening, three Florida offices of the National Weather Service had issued a total of 133 tornado warnings associated with Hurricane Milton.

The Miami and Tampa offices issued 49 warnings each, while Melbourne had 35.

Tornadoes damage mobile homes in rural area south of Orlando

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Some mobile homes in a rural area south of Orlando were damaged Wednesday from tornadoes as Hurricane Milton approached Florida, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. One person sustained a minor injury.

Several homes in the Tropical Harbor Mobile Park Home in Lake Placid, Florida, were damaged, the sheriff’s office said.

Lake Placid is located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Orlando, in the heart of Florida’s citrus country.

Some roadways on Florida’s southwestern coast are already flooded

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Water is already covering some roadways in Lee County, where Fort Myers is, as rain bands and storm surge from Hurricane Milton were hitting southwest Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

One road, Inlet Drive, was covered with knee-deep water shortly after 5 p.m. and water from the Gulf was flooding and spreading sand across other roads in the area, officials said.

The sheriff and other local officials urged residents in the southwestern Florida coastal county to stay home and off the roadways until the storm passes.

Where is Hurricane Milton?

MIAMI — As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Milton was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west-southwest of Sarasota, Florida, and had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

The Category 3 storm was moving northeast at 15 mph (28 kph).

Milton weakening won’t diminish its impact, hurricane center says

MIAMI — U.S. National Hurricane Center forecaster Daniel Brown acknowledged that Hurricane Milton could still weaken a bit before making landfall, but it won’t have a significant, practical effect on the people and property in its path.

“It’s really not going to change the expected storm surge, dangerous winds and heavy rainfall,” Brown said.

Flash flood warnings issued for coastal areas in Milton’s path

MIAMI — A flash flood warning has been issued for St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo in Pinellas County along the Gulf Coast until 7:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The city of Sarasota also announced on X a flash flood warning in effect until then.

Tornado damages St. Lucie Sheriff’s office, sheriff says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tornado ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall caused structural damage to the St. Lucie Sheriff’s office, Sheriff Keith Pearson said in a video posted on Facebook.

The video was posted at 3:22 p.m., and it showed a heavily damaged building broken under twisted metal.

“A tornado just touched down and took out a 10,000 square-foot (930 square-meters) facility that we have behind us,” Pearson said, pointing in the video toward the building.

Pearson said that nobody was injured and all deputies are safe. He urged residents to stay inside and to remain safe during the storm.

St. Lucie county is located on Florida’s east coast south of Vero Beach.

Georgia governor warns coastal residents to prepare for hazards from Milton

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday urged residents of the state’s coastal counties to prepare for falling trees, scattered power outages and potential flooding near the ocean as Hurricane Milton crosses Florida.

All 100 miles (160 kilometers) of the Georgia coast were under a tropical storm warning Wednesday and Thursday. Still, Milton’s impacts in the state were expected to be far less severe than those from Hurricane Helene, which killed 34 people in Georgia and inflicted widespread damage statewide two weeks ago.

“We don’t think this is going to be a hard hit,” Kemp told reporters after meeting with local emergency management officials in Savannah. “But we want to over-prepare and hope this storm, for us at least, under-delivers.”

Kemp said about 50,000 Georgia homes and businesses remain without electricity after Helene initially left more than 1.3 million in the dark. He said those still lacking power are in rural areas where customers are more spread out, causing repairs to take longer.

Officials work to protect IV supplies in Florida

WASHINGTON — Federal officials are working to move IV bags out of the path of Hurricane Milton, which is threatening another manufacturer of IV fluids even as hospitals nationwide are still reeling from disruptions caused by flooding at a large factory in North Carolina.

Medical manufacturer B. Braun Medical closed its facility in Daytona Beach, Florida, ahead of the storm. The company says it expects to resume manufacturing and shipping Friday morning.

Braun is one of several IV producers that have been tapped to boost supplies after Baxter International’s North Carolina plant was damaged in Hurricane Helene.

U.S. hospitals use more than 2 million IV bags daily to keep patients hydrated and deliver medicines. But the fallout from Hurricane Helene forced some hospitals to begin conserving supplies.

▶ Read more about how recent hurricanes have affected IV supplies.

Tampa-area officials urge residents to stay indoors

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 5,000 people were in shelters in the storm’s path east of the Tampa-St. Petersburg area but officials urged others not to venture out to one at this point, as storms began bringing down power lines and causing flooding Wednesday afternoon.

Several tornadoes were reported in the area but none had touched down.

“Unless you really have a good reason to leave at this point, we suggest you just hunker down,” Polk County Emergency Management Director Paul Womble said in a public update.

The county had 19 shelters open, including three that were pet-friendly.

Already officials were urging people to use common sense after the storm. Keep out of flooded areas because it can be hard to tell how deep the water is or what dangers lurk under the surface, Womble said.

And be careful using generators: Don’t run them indoors or in garages, don’t spill gasoline on a hot motor and don’t link one to a home circuit if you’re not a professional electrician, he said.

Severe solar storm could stress power grids in hurricane-affected regions

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Space weather forecasters say a severe solar storm heading to Earth could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes.

A severe geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Thursday into Friday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday it has notified operators of power plants and orbiting spacecraft to take precautions. It also alerted the Federal Emergency Management Agency about possible power disruptions.

Experts do not expect the storm to surpass the extreme solar storm that hit Earth in May. That one was the strongest to strike in more than two decades.

▶ Read more on the solar storm’s expected effects.

Coast Guard readies to assist as Milton approaches Florida

MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard has pre-staged and prepositioned personnel, aircraft and boats in advance of Hurricane Milton.

“Our Coast Guard crews are part of the communities where they live and serve. Our homes and families were also impacted by Helene and now, they are threatened by Milton,” said Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, the commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District in Miami.

Coast Guard crews are ready to assist with urgent search and rescue, to assess damage to seaports and expedite their safe reopening, and to respond to marine pollution incidents resulting from the storm.

There are 27 aircraft, including 17 on immediate standby and 10 Coast Guard Auxiliary aircraft. There are also 30 cutters and three floodwater response teams, with 16 crews and 19 boats stationed at Camp Blanding in northeast Florida.

More than half of gas stations in Tampa and St. Petersburg are out of fuel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More gas stations in Florida are running out of fuel despite the state’s efforts to replenish them ahead of Milton’s expected landfall.

According to analysts at GasBuddy, more than 20% of gas stations in Florida were without fuel Wednesday afternoon, including more than 60% in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said state troopers had escorted tanker trucks carrying almost 1 million gallons (3.8 million liters) of gas to stations by late Wednesday afternoon and that the state had 1.6 million gallons (6.1 million liters) of diesel and 1.1 million gallons (4.2 million liters) of gas on hand.

“There is no, right now, fuel shortage,” he said of the state as a whole. “However, demand has been extraordinarily high and some gas stations have run out.”

Seven tornadoes confirmed in Florida as winds from Milton arrive

MIAMI — Seven tornadoes have hit Florida in advance of Hurricane Milton, the National Weather Service in Miami said Wednesday.

Hurricanes and tropical storms have the ability to produce tornadoes. The National Weather Service said there had been 53 tornado warning issued by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 41 of which were issued by the weather service in Miami.

The weather service said via X that it had “received reports of structures damaged in Lakeport” Wednesday as the “most recent tornado-warned storm moved through the area.” The service said it was the second tornado to impact Lakeport, an unincorporated community about two hours from Miami, on Wednesday.

