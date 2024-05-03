The Latest | A Rafah incursion would put hundreds of thousands of lives at risk, UN aid agency says

The United Nations humanitarian aid agency says hundreds of thousands of people would be “at imminent risk of death” if Israel carries out a military assault in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The city has become critical for humanitarian aid and is highly concentrated with displaced Palestinians. Leaders internationally have urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be cautious about any incursion into Rafah, where seven people — mostly children — were killed overnight in an Israeli airstrike. On Thursday, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said any U.S. response to such an incursion would be up to President Joe Biden, but that currently, “conditions are not favorable to any kind of operation.” Turkey’s trade minister said Friday that its new trade ban on Israel was in response to “the deterioration and aggravation of the situation in Rafah.”

The Israel-Hamas war has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine. The death toll in Gaza has soared to more than 34,500 people, according to local health officials, and the territory’s entire population has been driven into a humanitarian catastrophe.

The war began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, abducting about 250 people and killing around 1,200, mostly civilians. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Dozens of people demonstrated Thursday night outside Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal to release the hostages. Meanwhile, Hamas said it would send a delegation to Cairo as soon as possible to keep working on cease-fire talks. A leaked truce proposal hints at compromises by both sides after months of talks languishing in a stalemate.

Across the United States, tent encampments and demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war have spread across university campuses. More than 2,000 protesters have been arrested over the past two weeks as students rally against the war’s death toll and call for universities to separate themselves from any companies that are advancing Israel’s military efforts in Gaza.

— Hamas is sending a delegation to Egypt for further cease-fire talks in the latest sign of progress. What’s on the table for Israel and Hamas in the latest cease-fire talks?

— Colombia breaks diplomatic ties with Israel, but its military relies on key Israeli-built equipment.

— Turkey halts all trade with Israel over military actions in Gaza.

— Nearly 2,200 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. college campuses.

— The unprecedented destruction of housing in Gaza hasn’t been seen since World War II, the United Nations says.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY ADDS 26 PEOPLE TO THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR DEATH TOLL

BEIRUT — The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday the bodies of 26 people killed by Israeli strikes have been brought to local hospitals over the past 24 hours. Hospitals also received 51 wounded, it said in its daily report.

That brings the overall Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war to at least 34,622 the ministry said, and 77,867 wounded.

The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its tallies, but says that women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed.

The Israeli military says it has killed 13,000 militants, without providing evidence to back up the claim.

UN AID OFFICE WARNS THAT AN ISRAELI ASSAULT ON RAFAH WOULD PUT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS AT RISK

GENEVA — The United Nations humanitarian aid agency says hundreds of thousands of people would be “at imminent risk of death” if Israel carries out a military assault in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said Rafah has become a crucial humanitarian hub for distribution of aid into Gaza since Israel launched its military campaign against Hamas militants who carried out the deadly Oct. 7 rampage in Israel.

Rafah is pivotal for food, water, health, sanitation, hygiene and other critical support to the people there, including hundreds of thousands of Gazans who fled fighting elsewhere. But most importantly, Laerke told reporters at a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva, the hundreds of thousands of people there “would be at imminent risk of death if there is an assault.”

World Health Organization officials said they have been preparing contingency plans for a possible assault in Rafah. They noted, meanwhile, that more food has been reaching beleaguered Palestinians in recent weeks, but the threat of famine remains.

Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for occupied Palestinian areas, said by videoconference that the threat of famine had “absolutely not” declined. Dr. Ahmed Dahir, the head of WHO’s office in Gaza, said the food situation was fragile, and “the risk of famine has not passed.”

ATTEMPTS AT INTIMIDATION AND IMPEDING MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY, INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT SAYS

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court’s prosecution office issued a statement Friday insisting that “all attempts to impede, intimidate or improperly influence its officials cease immediately.”

The statement did not mention any of its active investigations or elaborate on the nature of attempts to influence its work. The office declined to elaborate further on the statement.

However, it came amid speculation that the court could soon issue arrest warrants against Israeli officials. There has been fierce pushback against the global court, including by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Tuesday that it would be “an outrage of historic proportions” if the court issues arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

The ICC is investigating alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories dating back to the previous war in Gaza in 2014. It has not commented on the status of the probe or whether warrants for any suspects are imminent.

In the statement posted Friday on the social media platform X, the office of the prosecutor said its independence and impartiality are undermined “when individuals threaten to retaliate against the Court or against Court personnel should the Office, in fulfilment of its mandate, make decisions about investigations or cases falling within its jurisdiction.”

Netanyahu has said that Israel “will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense.”

TURKEY WILL IMPOSE ITS TRADE BAN ON ISRAEL UNTIL THERE IS A PERMANENT CEASE-FIRE AND UNHINDERED AID INTO GAZA

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s trade minister says a trade ban imposed on Israel will remain in place until a permanent cease-fire is achieved and the Israeli government allows all humanitarian aid to enter Gaza without hindrance.

Turkey, a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, announced Thursday that it had suspended all imports and exports to Israel over its ongoing offensive. The move came weeks after the country had announced trade restrictions on a number of items, including aluminum, steel, construction products and chemical fertilizers.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Friday that the new measure was in response to “the deterioration and aggravation of the situation in Rafah” — a reference to Gaza’s southernmost town.

“The trade (block) related to Israel will be implemented until a permanent cease-fire is achieved and aid to Gaza is freed in an uninterrupted manner,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling party suffered a major setback in local elections in March, was under intense pressure to stop halt trade relations with Israel.

ISRAELI STRIKE ON RAFAH KILLS 7, INCLUDING CHILDREN

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An Israeli strike on the city of Rafah on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip killed seven people, including children, hospital officials said Friday.

The overnight strike on the Chahine family home killed two adults and five kids whose ages ranged between 7 and 16, according to a list of the names released by Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital.

The strike came a day after the militant Palestinian group Hamas said it was sending a delegation to Egypt for further cease-fire talks — a new sign of progress in attempts by international mediators to hammer out an agreement between Israel and the militant group to end the war in Gaza.

Israel has regularly carried out airstrikes on Rafah since the start of the war seven months ago and has threatened to send in ground troops, saying Rafah is the last major Hamas stronghold in the coastal enclave. Over 1 million Palestinians have sought refuge in the city on the Egyptian border. The United States and others have urged Israel not to invade, fearing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into Rafah.

DEATH CONFIRMED OF ISRAELI MAN WHOSE BODY WAS TAKEN INTO GAZA ON OCT. 7

TEL AVIV — A support group for the families of Israeli hostages taken into Gaza confirmed Friday the death of Dror Or, 49, the 38th hostage known to have died. Or was killed in the Oct. 7 attack and his body taken into Gaza, the Hostages Families Forum said.

Or and two of his children were abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri when Hamas attacked on Oct. 7 and his wife, Yonat, was killed. His children, 17-year-old Noam and 13-year-old Alma, were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says Hamas is holding about 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others. Or’s body has not been returned.

Israel and Hamas appear to be seriously negotiating an end to the war in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages. A leaked truce proposal hints at compromises by both sides after months of talks languishing in a stalemate. Hamas said Thursday that it was sending a delegation to Egypt for further cease-fire talks, in a new sign of progress.

Some families worry that Israel’s war aims of eliminating Hamas and launching an incursion into Gaza’s southern city of Rafah will derail negotiations. Dozens of people demonstrated Thursday night outside Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal to release the hostages.

US DEFENSE SECRETARY SAYS ‘CONDITIONS ARE NOT FAVORABLE’ FOR AN ISRAELI OPERATION IN RAFAH

HONOLULU — United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, while at a news conference Thursday in Hawaii, was asked by a reporter what consequences Israel would face from the U.S. if Israel conducted an offensive operation in Rafah without “appropriately taking into account” civilians in the area.

Austin said it would be up to President Joe Biden and he wouldn’t speculate on that, but that currently, “conditions are not favorable to any kind of operation.”

“What we’ve highlighted for the Israelis is that it’s really important to make sure that the civilians that are in that battle space move out of that battle space before any activity is conducted. And that if and when they return to any kind of operation that it be conducted in a more much more precise fashion,” Austin said.

He noted there were about 275,000 people living in and around Rafah before the conflict started but there are now about 1.4 million.

“That’s a lot of people in a very small space. There’s a good chance that without taking the right measures that we’ll see a lot more civilian casualties going forward. So before anything happens, we certainly want to see them address that threat to the civilians,” Austin said.

“Right now, the conditions are not favorable to any kind of operation. And we’ve been clear about that. It is necessary to take care of the civilian population that’s in that area before anything else happens,” he said.

