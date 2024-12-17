Texas jailer dies after being physically assaulted by inmate

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — A detention officer at a Texas jail died after being physically assaulted by an inmate while returning the man to his cell, authorities said Tuesday.

Isaiah Patrick Bias, 28, was assaulted Monday afternoon at the Ellis County jail in Waxahachie, south of Dallas. Sheriff Brad Norman said during a Tuesday news conference that Arron Semeion Thompson, 45, from nearby Ennis, has been charged with capital murder in Bias’ death.

“Most of the time, law enforcement officers and detention officers deal with good folks having a bad day. Occasionally, we deal with bad folks,” Norman said. “I can honestly say that my staff, over the last day, has dealt with pure evil.”

Bias worked for the sheriff’s office for over six years. Norman said he was a family-oriented person and beloved by colleagues.

“He was one of the kind of guys who if you needed help, he’d come help you,” Norman said.

Officials said Thompson has been in jail since last month on charges of assaulting a public servant, public intoxication and evading arrest.

Thompson’s bond in Bias’ death was set at $2 million. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Norman said the Texas Rangers will investigate.

