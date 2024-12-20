Texas day care teacher killed when cars crash into play area

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A teacher at a San Antonio-area day care was killed and another employee and five toddlers were injured when a parent’s car accelerated into another vehicle in the parking lot and both vehicles crashed into a play area, authorities said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon as parents were leaving a holiday performance at the preschool in Boerne. The teacher who died was Alexia Rosales, 22, authorities said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old employee and five 1-year-olds were injured and taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a parent had put her children into her vehicle and suddenly accelerated for an unknown reason. He said her vehicle hit another in the parking lot, sending both vehicles through a fence and into an area where students were playing.

“It appears to be just a very tragic accident,” Salazar said.

