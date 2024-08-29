Stephen Curry signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Stephen Curry has signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million.

The team announced the signing Thursday. ESPN first reported the agreement was in place, and Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, later confirmed it to The Associated Press.

Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million — the most the Warriors could offer by league rule — for 2026-27.

When that season ends, Curry’s on-court earnings will have reached about $532 million, which for now ranks as second-most in NBA history behind only LeBron James’ $580 million in player contracts.

The 36-year-old Curry is entering his 16th NBA season, all of them with the Warriors. He’s a 10-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection, has been part of four championships with Golden State and is a two-time MVP. This summer, he also played for the U.S. team that won Olympic gold at the Paris Games, including a dazzling fourth-quarter display to help the Americans beat France in the title game.

FILE - United States' Stephen Curry (4) celebrates after beating France to win the gold medal during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill,File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill

He averaged 26.4 points for the Warriors last season, and has averaged 24.8 points in his regular-season career.

