Stabbing suspect arrested at University of Virginia and one person was taken to a hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A stabbing suspect on the University of Virginia campus was arrested Thursday, and one person taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

Police on the Charlottesville campus responded to a report of a stabbing and sent out an emergency alert, saying a male suspect was seen and fled on foot. A short time later, police said the suspect had been detained and that a shelter-in-place had been lifted.

One person was taken to UVa Health University Medical Center, spokesperson Eric Swenson said in an email. The person’s injuries weren’t specified, and Swenson said he did not have a condition on the patient.

Officials did not immediately release additional details, including the suspect’s name. Campus police and a university spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

