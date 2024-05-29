Smithsonian says 2 new giant pandas returning to Washington’s National Zoo from China by end of year
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Smithsonian Institution said Wednesday that two new giant pandas are returning to Washington’s National Zoo from China by the end of the year. The news comes about half a year after the zoo sent its three pandas back to China.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.