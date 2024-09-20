Small town South Carolina officer wounded in shooting during traffic stop

McBEE, S.C. (AP) — State police in South Carolina said they found a man who shot and wounded a small town police officer during a traffic stop.

The statement from the State Law Enforcement Division gave the name and description of the 27-year-old man and his vehicle, but did not say if he has been arrested or charged.

The officer in McBee was shot at “more than 60 times” Thursday night, Police Chief Tim Knight told WPDE-TV.

Three of the bullets hit the officer and he was treated and released from the hospital, McBee Mayor Glenn Odom said.

“He’s home resting,” Odom told the TV station. “He’s got to have some surgery on his forearm where the bullet lodged. But, other than that he appears to be ok. It’s a miracle sent to us by the Lord.'”

The man police were looking for was found in Darlington County Friday morning after state police issued a “Blue Alert” to let the public know they are seeking someone who has killed, injured or kidnapped a police officer.

McBee is a town of around 750 people about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Columbia.

