Small plane crashes into power lines in Oregon and kills 3, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (AP) — A small plane crashed into power lines in Oregon late Saturday afternoon and killed all three people on board, police said.

Polk County emergency services received the report of the single engine plane crash in Independence around 4:55 p.m., the Independence Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Police said the initial investigation found the collision with electrical power lines resulted in a small brush fire and a power outage in the community about 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) southwest of Salem.

Pacific Power said at least 375 customers were without power in Independence after the crash, the Statesman Journal reported.

The Independence police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, police said.

A possible cause of the crash and the names of the deceased were not immediately released.

