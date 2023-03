Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom Saturday.

Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday.

Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.

Shiffrin is set to compete in three more races this season at next week’s World Cup Finals. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati Switzerland's Wendy Holdener speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Are, Sweden, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati Previous Next

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.