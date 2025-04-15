Shooting reported at a Dallas high school, and officials say campus secured

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas school officials said Tuesday that police were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school where students were seen leaving the campus. Authorities did not immediately provide further details.

The Dallas Independent School District later said the campus at Wilmer-Hutchins High School had been secured.

Aerial television footage taken above Wilmer Hutchins High School showed multiple police vehicles at the complex.

The campus in south Dallas has roughly 1,000 students.

