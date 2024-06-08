Shooting near a Los Angeles County college kills 1 and wounds 4, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A shooting near a college in Los Angeles County killed a man and wounded four other people Friday night, police said.

Authorities responded to a call shortly before 8 p.m. that shots had been fired in the area of Greenleaf Boulevard in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

When authorities arrived, they saw about 100 people leaving a home and headed inside to find a man had been shot, the statement said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and three women were also wounded by gunfire. They were taken to local hospitals and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Compton College but was not connected to the school, KCAL-TV reported.

There was no information immediately available about a suspect.

