Shooting in Detroit suburb leaves ‘numerous wounded victims,’ authorities say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — At least five people were wounded Saturday in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said there were “numerous wounded victims” after police were called for an active shooter.

Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, told the Detroit News, “It’s five shot and maybe six.”

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and officers “potentially have the suspect contained nearby.” People were asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known.

