‘Shogun’ leads all Emmy nominees with 25 and ‘The Bear’ sets comedy series record with 23

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Bear” went on a tear at Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and “Shogun” led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

Nominations for the acclaimed culinary phenomenon “The Bear” included best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White – both awards it won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony, along with best actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around.

It was also boosted by a bounty of guest acting nominations, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Olivia Colman, two of many Oscar winners who landed nominations.

“Shogun” took full advantage of the absence of last year’s top three nominees – “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” – to dominate in drama and give FX the kind of strong year often reserved for HBO.

Its nominations included best drama series, best actress in a drama series for Anna Sawai and best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada.

The show shook up the drama race when its makers said in May that despite reaching the end of the story of James Clavell’s historical novel about political machinations in early 17th century Japan, they would explore making more than one season, shifting the critical darling from the limited series category to the more prestigious drama one.

The nominees for drama series are: “The Crown”; “Fallout”; “The Gilded Age”; “The Morning Show”; “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”; “Shogun”; “Slow Horses” and “3 Body Problem.”

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”; Maya Erskine, “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”; Anna Sawai, “Shogun” ; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” and Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Idris Elba, “Hijack”; Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Walter Goggins, “Fallout”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”; Dominic West, “The Crown.”

The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Palme”; “Reservation Dogs”; “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The nominees for best actress in a comedy series are: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Maya Rudolph, “Loot”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Kristin Wiig, “Palm Royale.”

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”; Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”; D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs.”

The nominees for best limited or anthology series are: “Baby Reindeer”; “Fargo”; “Lessons in Chemistry”; “Ripley” and “True Detective: Night Country.”

The nominees for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series are: Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”; Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”; Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”; Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”; Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”; Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country.”

The nominees for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series are: Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”; Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”; Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”; John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”; Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”; Lamone Morris, “Fargo.”

The nominees for outstanding reality competition show are: “The Amazing Race”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors” and “The Voice.”

The nominees are being announced just six months after the last Emmy Awards, which were delayed by last year’s writers and actors strikes.

Getting back to its traditional schedule, the show will be held Sept. 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

