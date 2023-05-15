Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two people were killed and three others injured when shooting broke out at a motorcycle club gathering in Georgia, authorities said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 10 people in the shootings in Augusta, where a motorcycle club was holding an event Saturday night.

“A rival motorcycle gang, yet to be identified, came to that event,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree told reporters. “Words were exchanged and multiple shots were fired.”

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the dead as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Georgia, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Florida.

All 10 people arrested were jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault, WRDW-TV reported.

