Series of small explosions, no injuries reported after 1.7-magnitude quake in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1.7 magnitude earthquake that hit New York City early Tuesday may have caused a series of small explosions on an island between Manhattan and Queens, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at 5:45 a.m. near the Astoria section of Queens. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage and no impacts to transit, traffic or utility services, New York City Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Aries Dela Cruz said.

Some residents of Manhattan and Queens reported what sounded like small explosions shortly before 6 a.m. coming from Roosevelt Island, a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer)-long strip of land in the East River between the two boroughs.

Allan Drury, a spokesperson for Consolidated Edison, said officials at the utility suspect that the quake caused the explosions, since they happened around the same time.

Drury said there were no power outages.

The New York City earthquake happened a few hours after a 2.3 magnitude quake was reported in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. No injuries or damage were reported following the earlier quake either.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.